With 15 days to go until the summer transfer window finally comes to an end, the Milan management have clear priorities in terms of what to address. As MilanNews writes, the mercato certainly started well with the signings of Tonali, Tomori, Giroud, Ballo-Tourè, Diaz and Maignan, but now they have to complete the squad before 31 August and there seems to be a lull in activity. However, the report mentions that Milan will still sign 3 or 4 players, with the most important signing being an attacking midfielder.