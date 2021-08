AC Milan head coach Stefano Pioli is set to revert to his tried and tested formula for Monday’s opening game against Sampdoria, a report claims. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via MilanLive), Pioli aleady has clear ideas about who will be starting for the game at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris. Olivier Giroud will be the starting centre-forward and will be tasked with leading the line in Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s absence, while behind him will be a trident including Alexis Saelemaekers on the right, Brahim Diaz in the middle and Rafael Leao on the left.