Polish troops have begun building a barbed wire fence along the border between Poland and Belarus to keep out migrants trying to cross into the EU. The 2.5-metre (8.2-foot) high fence is intended to run 180 kilometres -- nearly half the total length of the forested border between the two countries. Dozens of soldiers could be seen working on the fence on Friday near the border town of Krynki, where residents were divided about the new barrier. "I think it's necessary in this situation," said 31-year-old Magda, adding that migrants could apply for asylum at official border checkpoints.