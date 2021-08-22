Miami Marlins vs Cincinnati Reds 8/22/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The game between the New York Giants and the Cleveland Browns will take place at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio on Sunday, August 22, 2021, at 1:00 PM EDT. The NY Giants were beaten by the NY Jets in the first preseason game, finishing with a result of 7-12. At the end of the 2020 season, New York secured second place in the NFC East Division with a 6-10 standing. The team was not qualified to join the playoffs. During the preseason opener, Clayton Thorson led the team as he hurled for 72 yards with a touchdown. Mike Glennon threw for 20 yards. Sandro Platzgummer charged 51 rushing yards on 4 carries with Corey Clement boosting the team-high with 5 carries for 32 yards.