Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

Attractive people are more likely to get hired

Birmingham Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], August 22 (ANI): A new study from the University at Buffalo School of Management has found that beautiful people are more likely to get hired, receive better performance evaluations and get paid more -- but it's not just because of their good looks. The findings of the study...

www.birminghamstar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attractiveness#Human Resources#Personnel Psychology#Professions#Hips#Ani#Personnel Psychology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
SocietyWVNews

What other people think about you

How much time do you spend worrying about what other people think?. • You replay situations over and over in your head. • You misinterpret the delay in a returned phone call, email or text — tying it back to something you did. • You need approval from others before...
Income TaxScience Focus

This is how much money you need to be happy, according to science

The idea that ‘money can’t buy you happiness’ has prevailed for over a decade. Studies showed that earning above what we needed to cover our basic needs and keep us ‘comfortable’ was futile, and could even make us less happy. But sadly, those days are gone. Social scientists have now removed any rose-tinted spectacles to agree a new motto: the more the merrier.
Career Development & AdviceFast Company

How to manage a domineering employee when you’re an introvert leader

Working with people who are different from us has tremendous benefits. Diversity of thought, perspectives, and approaches is integral to successfully solving problems, innovating, and learning. However, the process can be filled with small challenges. Plenty of us have worked with someone whose style presents a challenge—like a coworker or manager who may frustrate or annoy us or create obstacles to a positive working environment.
Career Development & AdvicePosted by
Best Life

This Is What People Hate Most About Their Boss, Survey Shows

If you've been in the workforce long enough, odds are you've dealt with a boss—likely a few—that you didn't exactly see eye-to-eye with. It's almost a rite of passage to butt heads with a manager at some point along your career path. And because there are so many things that can make someone a bad boss—from a short temper to an overinflated ego—a new 2021 survey set out to determine just what people dislike the most about their boss. The career experts at Zippia surveyed 2,000 workers to better understand "toxic employee-boss relationships," which included asking them what characteristics and behaviors they like least about their managers. Read on to discover what people hate most about their boss.
Mental HealthPosted by
Well+Good

10 Healthy Personality Traits That Are Key for Psychological Well-Being

We're all unique people, with specific dispositions, preferences, and aversions. These components are what make you, you, and while there are no rights or wrongs with regard to any permutation of these factors, there are certain healthy personality traits scientifically connected to being psychologically well-adjusted. According to research published in...
Career Development & AdvicePosted by
Fortune

3 myths about remote work and how inclusive leaders can challenge them

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. As employees begin returning to office life, with many wanting to retain access to flexible and remote work opportunities, leaders are increasingly apprehensive about whether hybrid work is sustainable. Even with the rise of the Delta variant of COVID-19, which is delaying numerous companies’ back-to-the-office plans, many executives are reluctant to commit to flexible work for the long haul.
BusinessThrive Global

Kirill Bigai of Preply: “Develop a curious mind that can learn quickly”

Develop a curious mind that can learn quickly. Every founder has his or her strengths. But in order to lead, you have to wear many hats you’ve never worn before. While my background is in engineering, I’ve since had to learn about marketing, customer service, public relations, finance, employee management and search engine optimization. The ability to understand and absorb new information is one of the most essential skills in my opinion. When we first launched Preply, I knew next to nothing about SEO which became a critical aspect of growing our business. In the weeks, months, and years ahead, I’ve since become an expert on it by continuously learning as much as I can.
Marketsroyalexaminer.com

What Fortune 500 CEOS say about future

53% expect their revenues to be significantly stronger this year. 74% expect to need less office space in the future. 53% say two or three days per week in the office is the optimal set-up. 39% say four or five days, while 3% say one day or less. 50% agree...
Relationshipssixtyandme.com

Helping Our Aging Parents with Their Finances

Have you talked with your elderly parents about their financial situation yet? They may have initiated a conversation, or you may have, either way it can feel awkward. But it is helpful to ensure our parents’ well-being, safety from scammers, and comfort level both physically and emotionally. Turning the Tables.
RetailEntrepreneur

'I'll Quit If They Make Me Go Back': The Real Stakes of the 'Future of Work' Debate

This story appears in the September 2021 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe ». We had a group of friends over for dinner the other day, and the conversation turned to work, as it sometimes does. “I can’t wait to go back to the office,” said one friend, who works at a technology company. “No way,” said another, who works at a midsize law firm. “I’ll quit if they make me go back.”
Educationdallassun.com

Online mode has become the preferred way of learning

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): The online mode of learning has become the preferred choice post the outbreak of COVID. Just like the other fields, even Digital Marketing courses have gone online. More than a choice, it has become the need of the hour. With each passing day, more and more number of individuals are getting used to this mode. In fact, they have started to prefer learning online. Talking about Digital Marketing, the number of career aspirants going forAs far as learning or the education sector is concerned, there can be two broad divisions namely the pre-COVID era and the post-COVID era. While in the pre-COVID era, offline courses and training programmes were prevalent and considered to be reliable, the picture has changed in the post-COVID times. Today, online courses has become the norm. Safety, lesser or no exposure, and the well-being in these times, being the primary reasons. Digital Trainee with its futuristic approach, has adapted to this, and come up with an online course in Digital Marketing. The course is conducted live, and is interactive in nature.

Comments / 0

Community Policy