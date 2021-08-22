Cancel
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Lane Moore

By Camille Moore
TVOvermind
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe phrase multi-talented may not even be all-encompassing enough to describe how talented Lane Moore really is. Over the years, she has found success as a comedian, writer, producer, actress, and many other things. No matter what she’s doing though, one thing is for sure: Lane loves to keep people entertained. Her bright personality and undeniable sense of humor have presented her with countless opportunities. She is probably most well known for her stand-up comedy show, Tinder Live, in which she interacts with her Tinder matches in real-time as a part of her performance. It’ll be awesome to see what other hilarious ideas she creates in the years to come. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Lane Moore.

