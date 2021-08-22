Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Papa John's Is Bringing Back This Super Popular Pizza Tomorrow

By Owen Duff
Posted by 
EatThis
EatThis
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05yQD0_0bZJv1bB00

Following a strong performance in the second quarter, Papa John's is aiming for another slam dunk with a reprise of a beloved limited-time menu item.

Fans will be excited to learn that Shaq-a-Roni Pizza, which features the chain's largest slice to date, will again be available in stores starting tomorrow. The extra-large pie is designed by Shaquille O'Neal himself and comes loaded with twice the amount of ingredients of a standard Papa John's pizza.

The Shaq-a-Roni also offers significantly larger slices than a regular Papa John's creation. While the chain's standard pizza comes in ten slices, the Shaq-a-Roni is cut into eight, creating the largest slice Papa John's has ever offered. Truly, a serving size befitting the 7-foot-1 Shaq, who is a two-year member of the chain's Board of Directors.

The Shaq-a-Roni first landed on Papa John's menu last summer and was one of the two most popular items at the chain during its limited-time run. Additionally, the promotion had a charitable component: the sales from the deluxe menu item helped raise money for Papa John's company-run charity, with $1 from every Shaq-a-Roni sold being donated to the Papa John's Foundation for Building Communities. In less than two months of sales, the Shaq-a-Roni brought in over $3 million for the charitable fund.

This time around, you can feel just as good about indulging in the giant slices. Papa John's will again pledge $1 from every Shaq-a-Roni sale to its charity partners, who will also be prominently featured in the item's ad campaign. Forthcoming ads will spotlight community-focused charities including the United Negro College Fund (UNCF), the Baltimore Hunger Project, and the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

The exclusive pizza will be selling for $13, but prices may vary by location.

The return of the beloved item comes near the end of a successful but challenging year for Papa John's. Like other pizza and delivery-focused companies, the chain saw significant growth in sales during the pandemic, as customers increasingly favored off-premise dining options. Papa John's challenge this year has been to sustain that growth and interest in its product, with industry analysts betting against it.

But it looks like the chain has been staying the course so far. It recently reported same-store sales growth of over 5% —well over Wall Street's estimated 1.1%. The company even managed a new personal record for footprint growth this year, having already added 123 new domestic units on top of plans for 260 new locations abroad. As far as footprints go, that's still not quite on the level of Shaq (who wears size 22). But it's getting there.

For more, check out:

And don't forget to sign up for our newsletter to get the latest restaurant news delivered straight to your inbox.

Comments / 0

EatThis

EatThis

New York City, NY
92K+
Followers
9K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

The no-diet weight loss solution! Learn thousands of easy food swaps that can save you 10, 20, 30 pounds or more!

 https://www.eatthis.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serving Size#Food Drink#Board Of Directors#The Papa John#Uncf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

15 Secrets About Chick-fil-A Every Fan Needs to Know

For seven years running, Chick-fil-A has been the country's highest-ranked fast-food restaurant, according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index Restaurant Report—beating Domino's, KFC, and Starbucks. Despite slipping a point and enduring some negative press, the chain continues to expand and has a following that's only growing. Aside from selling delicious,...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Panera Bread Just Announced A Merger With These 2 Popular Chains

If you're looking for a tasty but nutritious meal on the go, you can't go wrong with. . Founded in 1980, according to the company website, this beloved bakery-café chain has grown into a multibillion-dollar empire and is now one of the top-10 quick-service and fast-casual dining options in America, a list where fast food chains like McDonald's, Taco Bell, Burger King, and Subway have commonly reigned (via QSR).
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Fast Food Restaurant With The Worst Fish According To 27% Of People

The thought of ordering fish from the drive-thru might make some people cringe, but it's certainly not the worst thing you can get from your favorite fast food establishment. An especially popular menu item during the Lenten season when those of the Catholic faith abstain from meat on Fridays, fish products are also a favorite for year-round pescatarians, as well as those that enjoy a break from the typical hamburger from time to time.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Over 50% Believe This Fast Food Restaurant Has The Best Fish

Fast food and fish — it's not exactly a match made in heaven. According to Medical News Today, this may stem from the fact that many of us associate eating not-so-fresh fish with food poisoning. Fast food fish's lack of popularity may also be due to the fact that half of Americans eat little to no seafood (via Seafood Source). On the flip side, the other half of Americans tend to be well-heeled big spenders who want a high-end seafood experience that many fast food restaurants just can't deliver.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

37% Agree This Is The Worst Arby's Sandwich

In many fast food restaurants, there are a few staple items that consumers order again and again. However, it's just as interesting to figure out which particular menu options are being straight-up avoided by diners. Mashed surveyed 640 individuals in the U.S. to get the scoop on what some people deemed the least desirable sandwich at the fast food chain, Arby's. There was one clear winner (or loser, depending on how you look at things) — the Pecan Chicken Salad sandwich.
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

Wendy's Is Discontinuing This Fan-Favorite Item

Tough luck for Wendy's. After debuting its new Ghost Pepper Ranch Sauce last week, a bold addition to the growing roster of signature sauces, the brand is now being raked over the coals for discontinuing another fan-favorite condiment. One step forward, two steps back. Reports recently started to emerge about...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Wendy's French Fries: What To Know Before Ordering

No snack compares to fast food french fries, especially when you've been out and about driving for hours on end. Whether you have embarked on a road trip or just a long day of errands, making a pit stop for a batch of french fries is one of life's simplest pleasures. While there's surely a fry for every person, you can tell a lot about someone's personality by their favorite style of this iconic side.
RestaurantsThrillist

Wendy's Is Giving Out Totally Free Breakfast This Weekend

It's a Friday the 13th weekend, which is bad news for those who fear the combination of a 13 and a Friday. On the other hand, for those who celebrate the day, it could mean quick, tiny tattoos. However you feel about Friday the 13th, even if that's utterly ambivalent,...
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

Pizza Hut Just Announced the Return of This Popular Sold-Out Pizza

Back in January, Pizza Hut launched a limited-edition pizza that was so popular, it ended up selling out faster than the company expected. (However, the item didn't come without a side of controversy.) Now, in a move they haven't made in over a decade, the chain is bringing back the limited-time offer only several months after it has left the menu.
TV & VideosPosted by
Mashed

This Is Paris Hilton's Favorite Fast Food Restaurant - Exclusive

Fans of Paris Hilton have undoubtedly already caught her latest project, the new comedic cooking show, "Cooking with Paris," on Netflix. While the show is mesmerizing thanks to the fashion and her friends and family who play sous chef to Hilton's home chef, Mashed couldn't help but wonder where Hilton likes to eat when she's on the go. Fortunately, she dished on her favorite fast food restaurant during an exclusive interview with Mashed.
Posted by
EatThis

Is Taco Bell's Most Popular Discontinued Item Coming Back?

Taco Bell is well known for its strategy of abruptly discontinuing and then bringing back popular menu items. The chain took fans on a roller coaster ride of emotions in the past year, cutting the hugely popular Cheesy Fiesta Potato in July of 2020 only to bring it right back six months later. Another heart-breaking discontinuation that is yet to be reversed? The Mexican Pizza, which was taken off the menus in 2020 much to the chagrin of fans, 166,000 of whom even signed a petition lobbying for its return.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

Taco Bell Just Made This Major Announcement About Its Menu

For some, this may be the biggest news to come out of Taco Bell this year. The chain just announced it will soon bring back a beloved section of its menu that was discontinued during the pandemic. And they've tapped superstar rapper and ex-Taco Bell employee Lil Nas X to help spread the word.
RestaurantsPopculture

McDonald's Introduces New Sweet Treat to Menu

The McDonald’s menu is about to get a little sweeter! After expanding its McCafé menu eight years ago with the McCafé Bakery lineup, the beloved fast food chain is getting ready to offer its first limited-edition offering to join the McCafé Bakery, and it’s perfect for a morning drive-thru run! Beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 1, McDonald's customers will be able to order Glazed Pull Apart Donuts, which promise to bring "bites of joy" for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide.

Comments / 0

Community Policy