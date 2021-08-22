Special Weather Statement issued for Bath, Bell, Breathitt, Clay, Elliott, Estill, Fleming, Floyd by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-22 04:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bath; Bell; Breathitt; Clay; Elliott; Estill; Fleming; Floyd; Harlan; Jackson; Johnson; Knott; Knox; Laurel; Lee; Leslie; Letcher; Magoffin; Martin; McCreary; Menifee; Montgomery; Morgan; Owsley; Perry; Pike; Powell; Pulaski; Rockcastle; Rowan; Wayne; Whitley; Wolfe DENSE VALLEY FOG EARLY THIS MORNING Surface observations and web cams confirm that areas of dense valley fog has formed early this morning. Visibility will drop to under a half mile at times. Use caution if traveling this morning, allow extra time to reach your destination, and use low- beam headlights only.alerts.weather.gov
