Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bath County, KY

Special Weather Statement issued for Bath, Bell, Breathitt, Clay, Elliott, Estill, Fleming, Floyd by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 04:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bath; Bell; Breathitt; Clay; Elliott; Estill; Fleming; Floyd; Harlan; Jackson; Johnson; Knott; Knox; Laurel; Lee; Leslie; Letcher; Magoffin; Martin; McCreary; Menifee; Montgomery; Morgan; Owsley; Perry; Pike; Powell; Pulaski; Rockcastle; Rowan; Wayne; Whitley; Wolfe DENSE VALLEY FOG EARLY THIS MORNING Surface observations and web cams confirm that areas of dense valley fog has formed early this morning. Visibility will drop to under a half mile at times. Use caution if traveling this morning, allow extra time to reach your destination, and use low- beam headlights only.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Knox County, KY
County
Leslie County, KY
County
Pike County, KY
County
Floyd County, KY
County
Rockcastle County, KY
City
Harlan, KY
County
Montgomery County, KY
County
Perry County, KY
County
Laurel County, KY
County
Estill County, KY
County
Wayne County, KY
County
Bath County, KY
County
Elliott County, KY
County
Harlan County, KY
County
Jackson County, KY
County
Johnson County, KY
County
Magoffin County, KY
County
Knott County, KY
County
Pulaski County, KY
City
Martin, KY
County
Menifee County, KY
County
Clay County, KY
County
Morgan County, KY
County
Lee County, KY
County
Rowan County, KY
County
Breathitt County, KY
County
Whitley County, KY
County
Bell County, KY
City
Clay, KY
City
Jackson, KY
County
Mccreary County, KY
County
Powell County, KY
County
Wolfe County, KY
County
Owsley County, KY
County
Fleming County, KY
County
Martin County, KY
County
Letcher County, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Bath#Bell#Clay Elliott#Magoffin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

Service members killed outside Kabul's airport remembered as heroes

SAN DIEGO — At least thirteen U.S. service members were killed in the attack by the Islamic State terror group outside Kabul's airport where Americans and allies were being evacuated from Afghanistan. The ISIS-K, known as Islamic State Khorasan, claimed responsibility for the "martyrdom attack" on Thursday that involved a...
Washington, DCPosted by
The Hill

Thousands march on Washington in voting rights push

Thousands are marching in Washington, D.C. and across the country on Saturday in a push to pass federal voting rights legislation. Saturday marked the 58th anniversary of Martin Luther King’s historic 1963 “I Have a Dream” speech. This year’s rally comes as voting rights takes center stage with GOP-controlled legislatures considering bills that would tighten ballot box access amid the 2020 presidential election.
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Texas GOP advances voting bill after Democrats end weeks-long walkout

Texas Republicans this week advanced a controversial voting bill, dwindling Democrats’ chances of sinking it following a staged weeks-long walkout from the Legislature. The bill passed the Texas House on a 79-37 mostly party-line vote, after the Democrats returned to the chamber last week, giving Republicans the quorum necessary to vote.

Comments / 0

Community Policy