FSSD Approves Temporary Mask Requirement
Franklin Special School District has approved a temporary mask mandate beginning August 23. The entire statement from FSSD is below:. The Franklin Special School District Board of Education met in a special session on August 20 to analyze the district data on COVID-related isolations and exposure exclusions from school. Based on school data showing an increase in exposures and COVID-related absences, the Health Department data for our county, as well as the capacity of Williamson Medical Center to accept and treat new patients, the Board approved a temporary mask requirement for all students, staff and visitors to be worn indoors and on buses beginning Monday, August 23. The mask requirement will expire Tuesday, September 21, unless the Board votes to extend it.williamsonsource.com
