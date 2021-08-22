Henri makes landfall in Rhode Island, packing high winds and heavy rain

Authorities in Louisiana and elsewhere on the US Gulf Coast issued increasingly dire sounding warnings Saturday as Hurricane Ida, a storm expected to pack powerful 130 mph winds, moved with unexpected speed toward the New Orleans area. "Ida is expected to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane when it approaches the northern Gulf coast on Sunday," the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said, adding that storm preparations should be "rushed to completion." Tropical storm-force winds are expected to hit the area Saturday afternoon, with hurricane-strength winds coming on Sunday or early Monday. Southern Louisiana was bracing for massive damage and flooding -- with rainfall of up to 20 inches (50 centimeters) predicted in spots -- as the fast-intensifying storm, after pummeling western Cuba, moves through the Gulf.