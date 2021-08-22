Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Henri makes landfall in Rhode Island, packing high winds and heavy rain

The Guardian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTropical Storm Henri made landfall in Rhode Island on Sunday, packing high winds and heavy rains that were projected to leave devastation from New Jersey and New York up to Massachusetts. At the White House, Joe Biden said he had approved emergency declarations to aid Rhode Island, Connecticut and New...

www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New Jersey State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
State
Rhode Island State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Us Coast Guard#Extreme Weather#Superstorm Sandy#National Grid#Eversource#The University Of Georgia#The Golden Pear#Southampton#The Us Coast Guard#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
cbs2iowa.com

Tornadoes, damage reported in northeastern Iowa Friday evening

MARBLE ROCK, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Tornadoes touched down in northeastern Iowa Friday evening leading to damage to buildings, crops, and knocking out power. A tornado touched down in Floyd County near Marble Rock around 6 pm... the Marble Rock Fire Department is reporting "serious damage south and east of Marble Rock." They are asking people to avoid the area so emergency crews can work.
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

‘COVIDA’: Hurricane Ida arrives on Alabama Gulf Coast as hospitals inundated with COVID patients

The Alabama Department of Tourism was to meet Sunday at The Lodge at Gulf State Park for its annual meeting with some 300 expected to attend. But Hurricane Ida, which is expected to intensify into a powerful Category 4 as it moves toward the south-central coast of Louisiana, on Friday canceled the “Governor’s Conference on Tourism,” in which Chief of Staff Jon Bonner was scheduled to speak.
Texas StateWilson County News

Tropical Storm Ida aims for New Orleans, Texas Gulf Coast

As Texas marks the fourth anniversary of Hurricane Harvey’s devastation, Louisiana and the Texas Gulf Coast are preparing for Tropical Storm Ida, predicted to become a major hurricane over the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. No direct impacts are forecast for South Central Texas as of Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
New Orleans, LAPosted by
AFP

US Gulf coast braces as 'extremely dangerous' Hurricane Ida approaches

Authorities in Louisiana and elsewhere on the US Gulf Coast issued increasingly dire sounding warnings Saturday as Hurricane Ida, a storm expected to pack powerful 130 mph winds, moved with unexpected speed toward the New Orleans area. "Ida is expected to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane when it approaches the northern Gulf coast on Sunday," the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said, adding that storm preparations should be "rushed to completion." Tropical storm-force winds are expected to hit the area Saturday afternoon, with hurricane-strength winds coming on Sunday or early Monday. Southern Louisiana was bracing for massive damage and flooding -- with rainfall of up to 20 inches (50 centimeters) predicted in spots -- as the fast-intensifying storm, after pummeling western Cuba, moves through the Gulf.
Environmentpanolian.com

Hurricane Ida barreling toward US, may approach Gulf Coast as Cat 4 storm

AccuWeather Global Weather Center – August 28 – Hurricane Ida, after making two landfalls over western Cuba later during the day on Friday, was barreling into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. AccuWeather forecasters warned that Ida, headed over exceptionally warm waters, was likely to rapidly intensify and approach the U.S. coast as Category 4 hurricane. Meteorologists warned residents along the central Gulf Coast that time is running out to prepare for the storm or evacuate the storm’s projected path.

Comments / 0

Community Policy