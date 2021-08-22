Have You Already Had a Breakthrough COVID Infection?
For most of the year, Provincetown, Massachusetts, on the northern tip of Cape Cod, has around three thousand residents. In summertime, however, it becomes a vacation destination and gay mecca. Thousands of visitors typically descend for festivals, concerts, parades, comedy shows, and parties organized around themed weeks. Almost all of this has been suspended during the pandemic; in June, Provincetown didn’t record a single coronavirus case. Then, in early July, thousands of gay men arrived for Circuit Party week. The crowds thrummed with a sense of post-pandemic exuberance. The weather was rainy, and people squeezed into indoor venues “to the point you could hardly move,” one reveller, from Ohio, told the Washington Post. Another, speaking with NPR, recalled that it would “get so incredibly hot in these clubs that you would just be wet with sweat, so you’d have to step outside for a moment just to get a breath of fresh air.”www.newyorker.com
Comments / 0