Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

What we learned from Pittsburgh Steelers win against the Detroit Lions

By Eric Hassel
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Steelers played their third preseason game of 2021 and emerged victorious against the Detroit Lions. Here’s what we learned from the game. I don’t know about you, but for me, the third game of the preseason is the harbinger of the regular season. First, the third preseason game for us means that there is only one game left to play before we have to endure two weeks sans football before the start of the regular season.

stillcurtain.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

133K+
Followers
325K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Freiermuth
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Detroit Lions#Hall Of Fame Qb#Penn State#The Carolina Panthers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLallfans.co

Ben Roethlisberger’s wife: Ashley Harlan

Ben Roethlisberger is one of the best NFL quarterbacks of all time. He entered the league in 2004 as an eleventh overall pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, for this one, we will focus on Ben Roethlisberger’s wife, Ashley Harlan. He was awarded the 2004 AP NFL Offensive Rookie of...
NFLNew York Post

Man punches woman after she slaps him at Steelers game

Fans in the stands continue to duke it out at NFL preseason games. One week after a bloody brawl among fans at a Rams-Chargers game in Los Angeles, video of another fight at the Lions-Steelers game went viral Saturday night. A woman was shown arguing with a man in front...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former NFL receiver Dez Bryant understands how the Steelers have squandered James Washington's skills

If you have any questions about whether or not Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington isn’t being utilized to the fullest, just ask another great wide receiver. Former NFL star Dez Bryant took to Twitter on Thursday night to let prospective NFL teams know if they want a great receiver, call up the Steelers because they are wasting Washington’s talent.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 Steelers who have been utter disappointments this preseason

There is still one preseason game left to go, but these three Pittsburgh Steelers have been utterly disappointing in the 2021 NFL preseason. It’s hard to be too disappointed with what we have seen from the Pittsburgh Steelers so far during the 2021 NFL preseason. The offense has improved drastically since the Hall of Fame Game against the Dallas Cowboys, and most of the starters have looked very good over the past few weeks.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Detroit Lions Reportedly Signing New Quarterback

The Detroit Lions bolstered their depth in the quarterback room on Tuesday. The Lions have reportedly signed former XFL star Jordan Ta’amu, according to NFL insider Jeremy Fowler. He joins a depth chart in Detroit that features Jared Goff, David Blough and Tim Boyle. Ta’amu was phenomenal for St. Louis...
NFLPosted by
RamDigest

Lions Regret? Rams QB Stafford Has One

The Detroit Lions' reputation is an unfortunate one. But it's also a chicken-or-the-egg one. Is the franchise not good enough for the players? Have the players not been good enough for the franchise?. Star quarterback Matthew Stafford, now with the Los Angeles Rams after a long and largely unsuccessful time...
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Ben Roethlisberger’s preseason success shows he can be better than his 2020 season

Although the Steelers game against the Detroit Lions was just a preseason game, Ben Roethlisberger was all over the field like a man much younger than 39 years old. It wasn't just his arm talent either, but Roethlisberger was running around the pocket like he did in the prime of his career. This early snippet of play, no matter how short, proved to everyone watching that Ben can still hang in there with the best of them. But, the question now turns to how can Roethlisberger keep up this level of play? If he can turn back the clock for 17 weeks, plus another 4 in the playoffs, teams better watch out for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFLPosted by
AllSteelers

Predicting Steelers 2nd Round of Roster Cuts

It's time for the Pittsburgh Steelers to move closer to their 53-man roster as they cut five more players on Tuesday, Aug. 24, by 4 p.m. ET. The Steelers have already trimmed their 90-man roster to 85 and will now shorten that list to 80 by the end of Tuesday. While not all the big name-cuts will happen this time around, there is some expectation this team moves on from at least one name many hoped to play a pivotal role this season.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

4 players the Cowboys should sign if they’re cut this week

The Dallas Cowboys will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars this Sunday in their fourth and final preseason game of 2021. In an exhibition typically reserved for players on the fringe of making the roster, and with the deadline to trim rosters down to 53 this Tuesday, there will be an influx of available players hitting the waiver wire and free agency in the coming days.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Post-Game Sound: Hear from Steelers coaches and players after the preseason win over the Lions

The Pittsburgh Steelers were winners for the third time this NFL Preseason with their win over the Detroit Lions Saturday night. After the game, there was plenty of video/audio to take in from the locker room and down at field level. Here at BTSC we try to gather as much information as possible for those fans who might not be on social media and see this on a weekly basis.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Buffalo Bills: 5 observations from preseason win over Detroit Lions

The Buffalo Bills’ first preseason game is in the books. The team won its opening contest against the Detroit Lions, 16-15, but these games aren’t necessarily about the final score. The preseason is a great opportunity to get a look at new players and important position battles with the regular...
NFLchatsports.com

Steelers Podcast: Getting acquainted with the 2021 Detroit Lions

It’s time once again to become a scout for the Steelers before their latest game. This time around we talk about an NFC team that will visit Heinz Field again in the regular season in the latest edition of Know Your Enemy. It’s the show where Michael Beck and Geoffrey Benedict break down the upcoming opponent for the Black-and-Gold. This week, Mike and Geoff welcome Jeremy Reisman, the editor-in-chief of SB Nation’s Pride of Detroit. Who is fighting for a job in Motown and who will be on the field for the Men of Steel?
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Lions: What to expect from Tyrell Williams in 2021

The Detroit Lions are looking at a completely new wide receiving unit this season. With the mass exit of many of the receivers on last year’s team, the Lions will be looking for a new receiver to be the number one option. Many hope that Tyrell Williams is ready for that challenge.

Comments / 0

Community Policy