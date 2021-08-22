What we learned from Pittsburgh Steelers win against the Detroit Lions

Although the Steelers game against the Detroit Lions was just a preseason game, Ben Roethlisberger was all over the field like a man much younger than 39 years old. It wasn't just his arm talent either, but Roethlisberger was running around the pocket like he did in the prime of his career. This early snippet of play, no matter how short, proved to everyone watching that Ben can still hang in there with the best of them. But, the question now turns to how can Roethlisberger keep up this level of play? If he can turn back the clock for 17 weeks, plus another 4 in the playoffs, teams better watch out for the Pittsburgh Steelers.