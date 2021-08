Cleveland Cavaliers big Evan Mobley looks to make a play. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) If I told you that the third pick in the NBA Draft has won the NBA Rookie of the Year award two of the last three seasons, then you certainly can see why I’m very hopeful for Evan Mobley. The former USC big man was the Cleveland Cavaliers‘ No. 3 draft pick, and has already expressed his personal interest in shooting for the award this season.