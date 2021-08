WORCESTER — While Connor Seabold was charting pitches during Friday’s game, which is the normal routine for the next day’s starter, he suddenly didn’t feel so well. A normal, non-COVID bug is making its way around the WooSox clubhouse, and Seabold was hoping to avoid the cold, but he admitted the last three days have been a struggle while dealing with a cold. He woke up Saturday not sure he would be able to pitch. He felt better during his warmup, but it still took him a little bit of time to settle in once the game started.