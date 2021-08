Statewide, members of the GFWC of TN Woman’s Clubs are participating. in the TRTL Project—Together, Replenishing Tennessee Libraries. This is a state-wide initiative where club members are collecting new and like-new HARDBACK books appropriate for Elementary School children grades K-8. Originally, focus areas for this project were counties in TN that don’t meet the minimum requirement for 12 library books per student. Waverly Elementary school, who lost their complete inventory of books in the devastating floods this past weekend, has now been added to the list and efforts are now being concentrated on this emergency need.