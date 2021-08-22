Major road closures expected through rest of 2021 as street work continues

Traffic travels on North Cleveland Friday , August 20, 2021 . The widening of Cleveland from the BNSF railroad crossing to West Willow is scheduled to be begin sometime next year. Billy Hefton | Enid news & Eagle

ENID, Okla. — Enid residents and business owners can expect major road closures in the coming months as city crews plan to continue work on several arterial streets.

Waterline relocation has about two to three months of work left across an open pasture on North Cleveland, city of Enid engineering staff told city commissioners last week.

The city is widening the street between the BNSF railroad crossing and Willow. Right-of-way acquisitions are now complete, and Enid City Commission is set to approve final public highway dedication deeds next week.

Major road projects

• Road widening of Cleveland, from BNSF to Willow

• Mill and overlay of Randolph, from Washington to 7th

• Widening of Garland from Garriott to intersection of Randolph

A waterline tie-in will take place in a month and a half past the intersection of Cleveland and Willow, where Jumbo Foods is located, project engineer Jason Unruh said during a study session meeting last Tuesday.

“It will be a headache for a bit, but we’ve gotta get it done,” Unruh said, though the two streets won’t be shut down at the same time.

Railroad crossing plans are under BNSF review, while 90% of designs are complete and under Oklahoma Department of Transportation review. A drainage channel redirecting water form the northeast into the Willow soccer detention area is also 25% complete.

City Manager Jerald Gilbert said he and the city engineering staff would be sure to report to Jumbo’s about anything impacting the grocery store at that intersection.

The city also will hold a tentative public informational meeting over continued road work along Randolph through downtown Enid, Unruh said.

The first phase of the project — waterline relocation, which began in the spring — is now complete from Washington to 7th.

Unruh said asphalt mill and overlay is set to begin in late-summer, adding that he hoped by September. Cummins Construction has already begun work on concrete corner nodes.

A final road project this year will widen Garland at the entrance to Atwood’s between Garriott and Randolph, as well as the intersection of Randolph and Garland.

Intersection plans are complete, Unruh said, but waterline relocation is on hold as the city awaits acquiring final public rights-of-way at the intersection.

ONG utility relocations are underway for both the intersection and the street widening portions.

Nearly all of the design plans to widen Garland are in review, Unruh said.