I took my 8-year-old son to Cedar Point for his very first time and I learned one thing from my son, he is a daredevil. I have been going to Cedar Point for so long, I can remember when the Blue Streak was the big coaster, then the Cork Screw, the Magnum and so on. The Point has come along way since I was a kid and you can literally spend an entire day just riding roller coasters alone.