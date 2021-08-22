Cancel
Watch: Namgoong Min Perfectly Synchronizes With His Secret Agent Role For “The Veil” Poster Shoot

By S. P
Soompi
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMBC’s upcoming drama “The Veil” has released a behind-the-scenes video for the poster shoot!. “The Veil” is a new blockbuster action drama starring Namgoong Min as Han Ji Hyuk, an elite field agent who is a legend at the NIS (National Intelligence Service). Due to his perfect record and skill at completing missions, Han Ji Hyuk is a top agent who is held in high esteem by his colleagues.

