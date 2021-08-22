Cancel
Youngstown, OH

KEEPING THE FAITH | Despite the violence, don't give up

By Rev. Lewis Macklin
Mahoning Matters
Mahoning Matters
 6 days ago
Ecclesiastes 3:1 asserts, “For everything there is a season, a time for every activity under heaven.”. God never promised us that our life would be easy, but He did say that there is a time and season for everything. If you continue reading the chapter of Ecclesiastes through verse 8 you will see how many things that we consider good end up countering with something we recognize as unpleasant, yet God has expressed to us there is a purpose for it all.

www.mahoningmatters.com

