KEEPING THE FAITH | Despite the violence, don't give up

Ecclesiastes 3:1 asserts, “For everything there is a season, a time for every activity under heaven.”. God never promised us that our life would be easy, but He did say that there is a time and season for everything. If you continue reading the chapter of Ecclesiastes through verse 8 you will see how many things that we consider good end up countering with something we recognize as unpleasant, yet God has expressed to us there is a purpose for it all.