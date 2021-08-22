News That Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Reportedly Rekindled Sparks Conflicting Responses from Fans

Reports recently came out that Khloé Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson were giving their relationship another go. Some fans thought this was good, while others foresaw disaster.

Over the weekend, “In Touch Weekly” revealed that Tristan Thompson and the mother of his daughter, Khloé Kardashian, 37, had rekindled their relationship. The publication confirmed the news through multiple sources.

One insider claimed the reunion might not be ideal as the reality star still had trust issues but was desperate to make their relationship work. The source alleged that Thompson, 30, had promised to do better.

The “Keeping up with the Kardashians (KUWTK)” star also allegedly wanted Thompson to be in their daughter, True’s life. The informant also claimed Kardashian was hoping they could have another child, adding:

“They are far from over.” The heart wants what the heart wants — 🛍Ghetto👡Snob🛍 (@DuchessOfDk) August 16, 2021

The source said the star claimed she and Thompson were just friendly co-parents because she was afraid to admit to her family that she’d taken him back. A second insider claimed the athlete vowed things would be different.

Thompson also allegedly signed with the Sacramento Kings so he could be closer to Kardashian and his daughter. The basketball star reportedly wants to have a proper family, and the reality star believes him.

So glad for u both, he really loves you and you all make a awesome family 🌷 — Deborah (@Deborah51269831) August 17, 2021

The couple initially went their separate ways in June 2021, a year after they reconciled in 2020. Last year, the pair even quarantined together amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

While they were together on the final season of KUWTK, the couple shared their journey as they looked at their pregnancy options like surrogacy and in vitro fertilization (IVF).

Two months after their breakup, on August 7, 2021, they sparked reconciliation rumors when Thompson was traded from the Boston Celtics. On August 13, they attended the premiere of “Paw Patrol” as a family.

The rumors of reconciliation had their fans conflicted, with one person stating that it was painful to be Kardashian’s fan at this point. The person felt the back-and-forth was now embarrassing and sad.

Khloe is not going anywhere, at this point we must just let Tristan cheat in peace. — Leo ♌️ (@Ziningi_Radebe) August 16, 2021

However, the fan still wished the reality star happiness even though they felt she was sabotaging herself. Someone else tagged Kardashian and told her she deserved better.

A third Twitter user said the KUWTK star was not going to leave Thompson and people just had to let the athlete cheat in peace. Another person seemed to give up on the two lovers noting how:

“The heart wants what the heart wants.” I stan a Queen — 4:06 (@tbhiri06) August 16, 2021

Someone else celebrated the reunion sharing their happiness for them and speculating how the basketball player loved Kardashian and that they’d make a great family. Another fan also supported the pair.

Multiple sources claimed there was no romantic link at all between the duo [Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian]…

This person anticipated that Thompson and Kardashian would get back together 100 more times if she wanted to. Even though most people seemed against the reunion, someone else openly supported the reality star.

One person tweeted how True’s mother had no self-worth; that’s why she went back to her ex. The star spotted the comment and clapped back by berating the fan for judging her life based on a blog.

The KUWTK star has been publicly humiliated by Thompson three times before after taking him back twice. The athlete first cheating on Kardashian when she was heavily pregnant with True.

They reconciled before the basketball player cheated again after he was spotted kissing Jordyn Woods at a house party. Woods was Kardashian’s half-sister Kylie Jenner's best friend.

In conflicting “TMZ” and “E!” reports, it was said the pair were not back together. Multiple sources claimed there was no romantic link between the duo, but they were committed to uniting for True's sake.