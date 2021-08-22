Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

News That Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Reportedly Rekindled Sparks Conflicting Responses from Fans

By Junie Sihlangu
Posted by 
Amomama
Amomama
 6 days ago

Reports recently came out that Khloé Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson were giving their relationship another go. Some fans thought this was good, while others foresaw disaster.

Over the weekend, “In Touch Weekly” revealed that Tristan Thompson and the mother of his daughter, Khloé Kardashian, 37, had rekindled their relationship. The publication confirmed the news through multiple sources.

One insider claimed the reunion might not be ideal as the reality star still had trust issues but was desperate to make their relationship work. The source alleged that Thompson, 30, had promised to do better.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RaxYK_0bZJt5CV00

The “Keeping up with the Kardashians (KUWTK)” star also allegedly wanted Thompson to be in their daughter, True’s life. The informant also claimed Kardashian was hoping they could have another child, adding:

“They are far from over.”

The heart wants what the heart wants

— 🛍Ghetto👡Snob🛍 (@DuchessOfDk) August 16, 2021

The source said the star claimed she and Thompson were just friendly co-parents because she was afraid to admit to her family that she’d taken him back. A second insider claimed the athlete vowed things would be different.

Thompson also allegedly signed with the Sacramento Kings so he could be closer to Kardashian and his daughter. The basketball star reportedly wants to have a proper family, and the reality star believes him.

So glad for u both, he really loves you and you all make a awesome family 🌷

— Deborah (@Deborah51269831) August 17, 2021

The couple initially went their separate ways in June 2021, a year after they reconciled in 2020. Last year, the pair even quarantined together amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

While they were together on the final season of KUWTK, the couple shared their journey as they looked at their pregnancy options like surrogacy and in vitro fertilization (IVF).

Two months after their breakup, on August 7, 2021, they sparked reconciliation rumors when Thompson was traded from the Boston Celtics. On August 13, they attended the premiere of “Paw Patrol” as a family.

The rumors of reconciliation had their fans conflicted, with one person stating that it was painful to be Kardashian’s fan at this point. The person felt the back-and-forth was now embarrassing and sad.

Khloe is not going anywhere, at this point we must just let Tristan cheat in peace.

— Leo ♌️ (@Ziningi_Radebe) August 16, 2021

However, the fan still wished the reality star happiness even though they felt she was sabotaging herself. Someone else tagged Kardashian and told her she deserved better.

A third Twitter user said the KUWTK star was not going to leave Thompson and people just had to let the athlete cheat in peace. Another person seemed to give up on the two lovers noting how:

“The heart wants what the heart wants.”

I stan a Queen

— 4:06 (@tbhiri06) August 16, 2021

Someone else celebrated the reunion sharing their happiness for them and speculating how the basketball player loved Kardashian and that they’d make a great family. Another fan also supported the pair.

Multiple sources claimed there was no romantic link at all between the duo [Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian]…

This person anticipated that Thompson and Kardashian would get back together 100 more times if she wanted to. Even though most people seemed against the reunion, someone else openly supported the reality star.

you deserve better @khloekardashian .

— STHEBE (@sthebeworldwide) August 16, 2021

One person tweeted how True’s mother had no self-worth; that’s why she went back to her ex. The star spotted the comment and clapped back by berating the fan for judging her life based on a blog.

The KUWTK star has been publicly humiliated by Thompson three times before after taking him back twice. The athlete first cheating on Kardashian when she was heavily pregnant with True.

They reconciled before the basketball player cheated again after he was spotted kissing Jordyn Woods at a house party. Woods was Kardashian’s half-sister Kylie Jenner's best friend.

In conflicting “TMZ” and “E!” reports, it was said the pair were not back together. Multiple sources claimed there was no romantic link between the duo, but they were committed to uniting for True's sake.

Comments / 5

Amomama

Amomama

New York City, NY
324K+
Followers
31K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

AmoMama creates actual, engaging, and meaningful content for a global audience. We collect and tell news and stories of people from all over the world.

 https://news.amomama.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Deborah
Person
Tristan Thompson
Person
Jordyn Woods
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Sparks#The Sacramento Kings#Kuwtk#The Boston Celtics#Twitter#Tbhiri06
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

My Stepkids Mocked Me after Their Father’s Death and Got Taught a Lesson – Story of the Day

My stepchildren stuck it to me after their father's demise, and I couldn't stand it. But I took solace in the fact that they did not get away with it. I'm a 32-year-old with no biological kids to call my own, and I've been with the same man — Eric — for more than five years. When we tied the knot, I became a stepmom to his two boys by signing to have parental rights over both of them.
CelebritiesPage Six

Kourtney Kardashian shares sexy PDA photo with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s romance is becoming too hot to handle. The Poosh founder shared a photo of herself wearing a jaw-dropping black-and-white dress with lace-up sides while sitting on the Blink-182 drummer’s lap in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where they are vacationing with her mother, Kris Jenner, and the momager’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Khloé Kardashian Says She Feels "Kinda Cute" With Her Natural Hair Texture

Khloé Kardashian is embracing her natural beauty. Specifically, that embrace is taking the form of a rare look at her natural hair texture, which appears to be a type 3a or 3b (aka definitively curly) based on the pictures and videos she shared on Instagram. You know it's a rare look because if you're trying to picture Khloé in your head right now, you're almost def picturing her face framed by a perfectly straight and shiny blowout.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Kourtney and Kim Kardashian’s Daughters Penelope, North Are Mini Entrepreneurs With Lemonade and Bracelet Stand

Boss babes! Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian’s daughters teamed up for an adorable lemonade and bracelet stand. “What’s the sales pitch?” Khloé Kardashian asked Penelope, 9, and North, 8, from behind the camera on her Sunday, August 1, Instagram Story. “Like, tell me what you’re doing here. What is this? Lemonade, three dollars and bracelets, 10 to 20. You guys made these?”
Celebritiesfloor8.com

Khloe Kardashian shows love to Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila while posing with cutie True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is one Kardashian-Jenner member who always goes above and beyond when it comes to showing support for her siblings' many and different business ventures. And on Wednesday, the gorgeous Good American founder - who recently broke up with Tristan Thompson AGAIN due to cheating accusations, after rekindling their romance during quarantine - took to her social media to show her younger sister, Kendall Jenner some love by posing up in some of her 818 Tequila merch alongside adorable three-year-old True Thompson!
CelebritiesElite Daily

Iggy Addressed Rumors She's Dating Tristan, And She Did NOT Hold Back

Nothing is more frustrating for a celebrity than when false rumors about their life run rampant. And while sometimes the internet is spot on with their theories, there are times online gossip turns out to be completely false. Case in point? Iggy Azalea said she’s never even met the person she’s rumored to be dating at the moment. Iggy Azalea's response to rumors she's dating Tristan Thompson proves she’s not here for fake news.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Kylie Jenner: She puts an end to the baby rumors!

Which celebrity lady does not know it? Every two months, a new pregnancy is attributed to them. Sometimes because they wear loose clothes, sometimes because they pat their bellies and sometimes, as in the case of self-made billionaire Kylie Jenner (23), because they do without certain foods. Indications for a...
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

After Trashing Kourtney Kardashian's Relationship With Travis Barker, Shanna Moakler Has Apparently Broken Up With Her Boyfriend

Reality star Kourtney Kardashian and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker have supposedly been dating for over a year now, but not everyone is happy for them. Well, it’s mainly one person who isn’t: Barker's ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. She actually has some serious animosity toward the Kardashians that stems from alleged cheating between Kim and Barker back in the day. Despite the very public trashing of their relationship, Kourtney Kardashian and Barker are reportedly still going strong. But in a strange twist of circumstances, Moakler apparently called it quits with her own boyfriend of late.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Kourtney Kardashian Let Travis Barker Cut Her Long Hair Off And It’s A No From Me

The Kardashian-Jenners make a lot of head-scratching, mind-boggling choices in the minds of everyday people. A red leather bodysuit, for one, is definitely a choice. Using Dolly Parton for inspiration on a bikini pic? Okay, maybe I get that one – who doesn’t love Dolly? But what screams "Big no!" to me is the idea of a boyfriend moonlighting as one's hairdresser, and Kourtney Kardashian apparently let Travis Barker do just that by cutting off all her long hair.
PetsPosted by
Us Weekly

Khloe Kardashian and Daughter True Aren’t on the Same Page About Next Pet

Disagreeing with her daughter! Khloé Kardashian and her 3-year-old, True, want to welcome different pets into their family. “My fur baby Gabbana passed away when I was six months pregnant [in January 2018],” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 37, tweeted on Monday, August 2. “Emotionally, I wasn’t ready for another fur baby. But now that True is getting older I figured I would get her a dog once we got settled into the new house. I desperately miss my Goober it’s been over 3 years and I’m finally ready. I know a dog would be a great addition to our home. Buttttt Miss True has a love for cats and wants a cat.”
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Are Back Together: ‘She Never Really Got Over Him’

Rekindled! Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are back together following a brief split, multiple sources reveal to Life & Style. “It may not be the most ideal situation because of her trust issues, but she’s desperate to make it work and he’s once again promised to do better,” one insider reveals. “Khloé wants Tristan in True’s life and she’s still holding out hope for that second child. They are far from over.”
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Khloe Kardashian Looks Fit in All White While Grabbing Ice Cream With Her Family in Los Angeles

Khloé Kardashian! The Good American founder was spotted looking more fit than ever during an outing with her family in Los Angeles on Wednesday, August 4. Khloé, 37, took her daughter, True Thompson, and nieces Dream Kardashian, Chicago West and Stormi Webster out for ice cream at The Grove. The adorable fivesome was also joined by Kardashian-Jenner matriarch Kris Jenner.
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

How Tall Is Kylie Jenner?

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Kylie Jenner in the headlines. The 24-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been relatively quiet since she and partner Travis Scott quarantined themselves with their daughter, Stormi, for the better part of 2020. However, considering the small tension from her off-again...
Beverly Hills, CAGossip Cop

Amelia Hamlin Tells Scott Disick To Propose Or They’re Over?

Is Amelia Hamlin forcing Scott Disick to put a ring on it? One report says the 20-year-old model has set an ultimatum. Gossip Cop investigates. According to Life & Style, Hamlin is threatening to end her relationship with Disick unless he proposes. Though the two have only dated for nine months, Hamlin is reportedly quite determined to get married. She’s even apparently been dropping hints on Instagram in the form of her mother Lisa Rinna’s wedding dress.

Comments / 5

Community Policy