Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milwaukee, WI

Apology Fest: Stephen Colbert attends Brewers game to say sorry for mocking Milwaukee on The Late Show

By Syndicated
milwaukeeindependent.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is something about that Milwaukee hospitality. “That’s now nice Milwaukeeans are. You insult them and they invite you to a baseball game.”. Last year, after the Democratic National Convention was moved from the Cream City to a virtual setting, comedian Stephen Colbert and his team at “The Late Show” created a virtual reality experience that highlighted the city’s quirks for those who would miss out.

www.milwaukeeindependent.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
State
Wisconsin State
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Colbert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#Milwaukeeans#American Family Field#The Milwaukee Brewers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

Service members killed outside Kabul's airport remembered as heroes

SAN DIEGO — At least thirteen U.S. service members were killed in the attack by the Islamic State terror group outside Kabul's airport where Americans and allies were being evacuated from Afghanistan. The ISIS-K, known as Islamic State Khorasan, claimed responsibility for the "martyrdom attack" on Thursday that involved a...
Washington, DCPosted by
The Hill

Thousands march on Washington in voting rights push

Thousands are marching in Washington, D.C. and across the country on Saturday in a push to pass federal voting rights legislation. Saturday marked the 58th anniversary of Martin Luther King’s historic 1963 “I Have a Dream” speech. This year’s rally comes as voting rights takes center stage with GOP-controlled legislatures considering bills that would tighten ballot box access amid the 2020 presidential election.
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Texas GOP advances voting bill after Democrats end weeks-long walkout

Texas Republicans this week advanced a controversial voting bill, dwindling Democrats’ chances of sinking it following a staged weeks-long walkout from the Legislature. The bill passed the Texas House on a 79-37 mostly party-line vote, after the Democrats returned to the chamber last week, giving Republicans the quorum necessary to vote.

Comments / 0

Community Policy