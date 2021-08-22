Cancel
Triston McKenzie turns in another strong start in win against the Angels

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Triston McKenzie stepped off the mound in the eighth inning of Cleveland's 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday, he tried to block out the crowd around him. That effort was fruitless as McKenzie couldn't help but take in the scene heading back to Cleveland's third base dugout, quickly scanning the fans in Progressive Field from right to left as they gave him a standing ovation after another stellar August start.

