Triston McKenzie turns in another strong start in win against the Angels

Sometimes too much of a good thing can become a bad thing. Perhaps that was the case with Indians right-handed starting pitcher Triston McKenzie, who was placed on the 10-day Injured List by the ballclub on Wednesday. McKenzie’s assignment to the IL is due to shoulder fatigue and is retroactive to Sunday the 22nd, the day following his last start. This means McKenzie could miss as little as one scheduled start in the process of being on the IL as his second scheduled start would come after his required ten days away from the roster is complete. In effect, McKenzie’s roster spot has been lended to left-handed pitcher Logan Allen, who has been recalled to the Indians from AAA Columbus.