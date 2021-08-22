Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

With The Crown season 4 now streaming on Netflix, anticipation is already ramping up for the upcoming next two seasons of the Emmy-winning historical drama about the royal family. Over the past year, the streaming platform announced some of the new stars taking over for the current cast in season 5 -- prepare to say goodbye to Olivia Colman and hello to Imelda Staunton -- and confirmed that season 6 will be its last. From the cast to the timeline, here is everything ET knows about the final two seasons of creator Peter Morgan’s series: