Cadillac XT4 Discount Offers $500 Off Plus Special Financing In August 2021

General Motors has confirmed it will once again idle production of the Cadillac XT5, XT6 and GMC Acadia at its Spring Hill Assembly plant. Production at the Tennessee facility will pause on August 23rd and is expected to resume on September 6th. The Spring Hill plant has experienced recurring shutdowns amid the semiconductor chip shortage, and was previously shut down from July 19th through to August 9th. That previous shutdown was initially expected to end on August 2nd, however GM was forced to extend downtime by a further seven days as it struggled to secure the components it needed.