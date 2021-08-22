Cadillac XT4 Discount Offers $500 Off Plus Special Financing In August 2021
A Cadillac XT4 discount offer reduces the purchase price of 2021 XT4 models by $500 during August 2021. A separate offer of $500 cash combined with 0.9 percent financing is also available for the 2021 models. Additionally, Cadillac is offering a $500 rebate toward the lease of a 2021 XT4 crossover to current eligible non-GM lessees. As GM Authority reported previously, the automaker is no longer offering manufacturer rebates for any remaining 2020 XT4 units.gmauthority.com
