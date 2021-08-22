Cancel
NBA

Breanna Stewart on balancing motherhood and on-court success with Storm: 'This is exactly where I want to be'

By Percy Allen Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 6 days ago

SEATTLE — Breanna Stewart has certainly felt love and happiness before, but for the first time in her life she's at peace. That's the word the 26-year-old newlywed and brand-new mom used to describe her feelings while obtaining an elusive balance between her professional basketball pursuits and a growing family that now includes wife Marta Xargay Casademont and their two-week old baby daughter, Ruby Mae.

