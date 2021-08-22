Cancel
Florida State

Tackling South Florida’s wealth gap: 8 proposals for reducing income inequality in Miami

By Anna Jean Kaiser and
Miami Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo lessen the growing divide between Miami’s rich and poor, a number of lawmakers, advocates for low-income residents and urban experts have put forward a variety of ideas. They range from the fundamental, such as improving public transportation, to the more innovative, including slapping a tax on second homes to raise money for programs. They argue that the coronavirus pandemic, with its disproportionate impact on the poor and minorities, has made tackling the wealth gap even more urgent. Only two things stand in the way: the money and the will.

