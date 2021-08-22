Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Disneyland Merchandise Update: Fall Down the Rabbit Hole

By Natalie Kipper
micechat.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s summer in Southern California, but if you were to pop into shops at the Disneyland Resort you may be wondering it is actually Fall. This week, World of Disney transformed its main room into a Halloween hangout. And it’s certainly looking more like Wonderland over at WonderGround Gallery with its Alice in Wonderland by Mary Blair Collection. As with every Disneyland Merchandise Update, there’s even more to look forward to! Let’s get started…

www.micechat.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bret Iwan
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Mary Blair
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Walt Disney World#World Of Disney#Mary Blair Collection#Downtown Disney#Wonderland Disney#The White Rabbit#The Wonderground Gallery#Universe#Disney Coco#Miguel Hector#Mexican#Mia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Disneyland Resort
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Disneyland
Related
TravelPosted by
Live 95.9

This New Disney Hotel’s Prices Are Out Of This World

Are you a fan of Star Wars? Or a fan of Disney World or all things Disney? How about are you just a fan of staying somewhere fun but affordable on a family vacation? If you're on a tight budget, you can probably forget about staying at the new, highly anticipated Star Wars hotel at Disney World, or else START SAVING MONEY NOW.
LifestyleInside the Magic

Canceled Disney Springs Projects Remain Abandoned and Untouched

At Disney Springs, Guests typically visit the area to eat some delicious food, seek out some shopping, and enjoy the atmosphere that Disney has so intricately created. There will always be something being built or refurbished in the area from time to time, as we can see all over Disney property. Lately, Guests at Disney Springs may have realized that some areas have been under construction for quite some time; however, at the moment, no construction is being done.
TravelPosted by
BoardingArea

Renting Disney World For An Evening

My dear readers, some links on this site pay us referral fees for sending business and sales. We value your time and money and will not waste it. For our complete advertising policy, click here. The content on this page is not provided by any companies mentioned, and has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by these entities. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone.
WorldPopculture

Disney World Ending 2 Big Attractions in September

Disney World has some new attractions coming in September to celebrate the park's 50th anniversary, but that means a couple of older attractions will need to close down to make room. According to a report by Walt Disney World News Today, the fireworks displays "EPCOT Forever" and "Happily Ever After" will both be "retired permanently" on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. New shows built around the anniversary theme will then launch to take their place.
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: Guests Evacuated from Polynesian Resort in Disney World

Even if you plan out every detail of your Disney World trip, things can still be unpredictable. Rides can shut down, the weather can be bad, or transportation can be late. Sometimes you can even have issues with where you’re staying on property, which is exactly what happened today at a popular Disney hotel.
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: Living with the Land is CLOSED in EPCOT

No matter how much planning you do for your Walt Disney World vacation, some things are just out of your control!. The weather can be unpredictable, your favorite snack could be mysteriously missing, and rides can break down with no opening in sight. And, that’s exactly what was going on in EPCOT today!
Traveldisneydining.com

Disney Talks All Things Ariel, But Still Quiet About “Voyage of The Little Mermaid”

This week Disney is celebrating their first-ever “World Princess Week”. Princess Tiana was highlighted on day one with exciting news about a Tiana-themed playground arriving at EPCOT and details revealed for the reimaging of Splash Mountain into a Princess and the Frog theme. We’ve also heard about Princess Cinderella including the return on breakfast at Cinderella’s Royal Table. And did you know Princess Moana will be part of the interactive cruise experience coming to the new Disney Wish? Lastly, how about hearing from one of the Disney Princesses with Disney’s limited-time Princess Hotline. But we’ve all been told by a famous red crab that “life is better under the sea”… so, we’re swimming along with all things Ariel today! While Disney about the Disney Princess, Ariel, we can’t help but notice we’re still hearing crickets when it comes to the Disney Park stage show, “Voyage of the Little Mermaid” at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
Travelallears.net

PAID FastPass, Buffets Return, and More Disney News You Missed This Week!

Disney dropped a TON of bombshells on us this week, at least as far as news goes. And we’re keeping track of it all so you don’t have to. And in case you missed the biggest news of the week, we’re here to get you updated as quickly as possible. So here’s the biggest Disney news you might have missed this week!
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

VIDEO: Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run Evacuated in Disney World

UPDATE: Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run is back up and running again as of 4 PM EST 8/25/21. Sometimes things don’t go according to plan in Disney World. Rides can shut down, bad weather can impact your day, or you could be stuck on a ride or transportation. Today, a popular ride was evacuated in Disney World.
Lifestyledisneydining.com

Disney Guests May Be Able To Ride EPCOT’s Newest Attraction Before It Opens

It’s a recipe for excitement! Intriguing news is coming out of Walt Disney World that has us on our toes with mouse ears wide open. While we await the beginning of Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary – “The World’s Most Magical Celebration” – on October 1, we’re finding ourselves eager get the 18-month long party started! While we’re thrilled with the Cinderella Castle décor and new nighttime spectacular called “Disney Enchantment” coming to Magic Kingdom, we are equally excited about what EPCOT is dishing out. Not only will we finally see the debut of EPCOT’s new nighttime spectacular, “Harmonious”, but we’re also going to have a chance to ride EPCOT’s newest attraction – Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure. BUT… do we have to wait until October 1 to ride along with Remy? Maybe not! The President of Walt Disney World, Jeff Vahle, took to social media to share the intriguing news.
Travelkennythepirate.com

Walt Disney World has a New Merchandise Protocol that we Love

We all love bringing home a few Disney souvenirs that help us to remember the “Most Magical Place on Earth.” Walt Disney World now has a new merchandise protocol in place that will help even more Disney Guests to be able to bring home the “magic.” Check this out below.
TravelWDW News Today

PHOTO REPORT: Disney Springs & Hollywood Studios 8/1/21 (NEW Cookie of the Month at Gideon’s, Wonderful World of Animation Returns, Jungle Cruise Piñata at The Ganachery, & More)

Good morning from another bright and sunny day in Walt Disney World! We have a jam-packed day at Disney Springs and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, so let’s get started!. In accordance with Walt Disney World’s recent face covering protocol update, each shop featured a sign outside its entrance reminding guests they are required indoors.
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

The Disney World Dining Website Is DOWN

UPDATE: The Disney World website is now up and running again. One of the most important things you’ll want to start thinking about are those advanced dining reservations. To make your reservations or even just to check out a list of the restaurants in Disney World, you may visit the Disney World website. But, if you visit the website right now you might encounter an interesting issue.
TravelIdaho8.com

RAW: FL: DISNEY WORLD DEBUTS BIDEN ANIMATRONIC

If you’re planning to travel to one of the Disney Parks & Resorts around the world, here’s what you’ll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the Covid-19 pandemic. The basics. After being closed for over a year, Disneyland Resort in California reopened on April 30...
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

Haven’t Been to Disney World in 5 Years? Here Are the BIG Things You Need to Know

If you haven’t been to Disney World in a few years and you’re going back soon, let us first say — congratulations!. We’re sure that you’re very excited to plan your “magical” vacation! Awesome rides, delicious snacks, favorite characters, and spectacular entertainment…who wouldn’t be? But there are a few things that you need to know before you go, and today we’re sharing that list with you!

Comments / 0

Community Policy