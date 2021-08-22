Disneyland Merchandise Update: Fall Down the Rabbit Hole

This week Disney is celebrating their first-ever “World Princess Week”. Princess Tiana was highlighted on day one with exciting news about a Tiana-themed playground arriving at EPCOT and details revealed for the reimaging of Splash Mountain into a Princess and the Frog theme. We’ve also heard about Princess Cinderella including the return on breakfast at Cinderella’s Royal Table. And did you know Princess Moana will be part of the interactive cruise experience coming to the new Disney Wish? Lastly, how about hearing from one of the Disney Princesses with Disney’s limited-time Princess Hotline. But we’ve all been told by a famous red crab that “life is better under the sea”… so, we’re swimming along with all things Ariel today! While Disney about the Disney Princess, Ariel, we can’t help but notice we’re still hearing crickets when it comes to the Disney Park stage show, “Voyage of the Little Mermaid” at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.