Disneyland Merchandise Update: Fall Down the Rabbit Hole
It’s summer in Southern California, but if you were to pop into shops at the Disneyland Resort you may be wondering it is actually Fall. This week, World of Disney transformed its main room into a Halloween hangout. And it’s certainly looking more like Wonderland over at WonderGround Gallery with its Alice in Wonderland by Mary Blair Collection. As with every Disneyland Merchandise Update, there’s even more to look forward to! Let’s get started…www.micechat.com
