MILLER: Chronicle to change publication days

The Bingham News Chronicle is making a change this week. Allow me to give some perspective first. Journalism has been in my blood for the better part of 46 years. In my sophomore year of high school when my journalism class would visit the old Recorder Herald newspaper office on Main Street in Salmon and I’d watch them filling boxes by hand with metal type, piece by piece, the “bug” that I caught became a serious interest, a part of my life that won’t go away.