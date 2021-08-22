FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Key for Aberdeen is keeping full team together

Things are never easy when you are a 2A school, playing in a 3A conference, especially when it is in the sport of soccer. Schools like Aberdeen, Malad, Firth, North Fremont and others will continue playing against the 3A schools, until such time as there are more 2A schools that choose to play soccer. It looks like there needs to be at least four schools in a district in order for there to be the creation of a conference for those schools. It will happen, it just isn’t going to be this year, but it is going to happen someday.