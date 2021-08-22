Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aberdeen, ID

FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Key for Aberdeen is keeping full team together

By FRED DAVIS fdavis@bcchron.com
Post Register
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThings are never easy when you are a 2A school, playing in a 3A conference, especially when it is in the sport of soccer. Schools like Aberdeen, Malad, Firth, North Fremont and others will continue playing against the 3A schools, until such time as there are more 2A schools that choose to play soccer. It looks like there needs to be at least four schools in a district in order for there to be the creation of a conference for those schools. It will happen, it just isn’t going to be this year, but it is going to happen someday.

www.postregister.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aberdeen, ID
City
American Falls, ID
City
Buhl, ID
Local
Idaho Basketball
Local
Idaho Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Malad#The Aberdeen Tigers#The Harvest Break#Sugar Salem
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
NBC News

Hurricane Ida expected to rapidly intensify; Louisiana residents urged to finish preparations today

Hurricane Ida is expected to rapidly intensify as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico toward coastal Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm, currently a Category 1, battered parts of Cuba on Friday. It could become a life-threatening Category 4 when it makes landfall in Louisiana on Sunday evening — 16 years to the day Hurricane Katrina devasted a large part of the Gulf Coast.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Eviction ruling puts new pressure on Congress

Congress is under new pressure to keep millions of Americans in their homes after the Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s latest eviction moratorium. The court said in its 6-3 ruling late Thursday night that it is up to Congress to authorize a freeze on evictions, but lawmakers have been unable to make that happen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy