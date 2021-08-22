Cancel
Watch The Killers perform impromptu jam backstage at cancelled NYC Homecoming Concert

By Will Lavin
NME
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis weekend’s NYC Homecoming Concert was cancelled due to a hurricane warning, but that didn’t stop The Killers from performing an impromptu jam session backstage. The Killers on the cover – “There are a lot of young people unsure of their place in this world”. The event, which was set...

