Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

No vaccination? Americans back tough rules and mask mandates to protect the common good

By Susan Page and Nada Hassanein, USA TODAY
Posted by 
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago

As a fourth wave of the coronavirus surges, Americans by a wide margin say protecting the common good is more important than ensuring personal liberty when considering whether to require people to get a COVID-19 vaccination or wear a protective mask.

An overwhelming 72%-28% of those surveyed by USA TODAY and Ipsos called mask mandates "a matter of health and safety," not an infringement on personal liberty. By 61%-39%, they endorsed requiring vaccinations except for those with a medical or religious exemption.

"I think everybody should be able to make their own decision as long as they're not hurting someone else," said Donna Sharp, 54, of Wynne, Arkansas, a caregiver who was among those called in the poll. "But in the case of this, with the vaccine, in a way you are hurting other people if you don't get it and you spread it."

That view isn't universal, though. Nearly 1 in 5 said they hadn't gotten a COVID-19 shot and don't plan to anytime soon – underscoring the complicated terrain ahead as the number of cases diagnosed and deaths recorded rise, especially in communities with low vaccination rates.

"I think the mandates and requirements are against our rights as being U.S. citizens," said Carlie Wright, 30, a stay-at-home mother of two sons from Logan, Utah, who has declined to get a vaccine or wear a mask. "We shouldn't have government to control our lives and tell us what they can and can't do."

By more than 2-1, 70%-30%, Americans agreed that people have the right to choose not to get the vaccine but that they then don't have the right to be around the vaccinated. There was significant support for businesses, employers, colleges, restaurants, airlines and others to bar those who hadn't gotten the shot.

The COVID culture war: At what point should personal freedom yield to the common good?

The practical and the philosophical

That debate is reverberating across the country as school districts prepare to reopen in the next few weeks and businesses begin to bring back employees who have been working remotely during the pandemic. The Biden administration last week threatened to cut off federal funding to nursing homes that didn't require staffers to be vaccinated. In Texas and Florida, some school districts confronted governors over whether they could require masks.

The poll found broad backing for tough steps against those who were eligible to get the vaccine but declined:

  • 66% supported state and local governments requiring masks.
  • 62% supported employers requiring workers to get the vaccination.
  • 68% supported businesses refusing service to the unvaccinated.
  • 65% supported a ban on the unvaccinated traveling by airplane or mass transit.
  • 65% supported sporting events and concerts barring the unvaccinated.
  • 71% said colleges had a right to require students to be vaccinated to return to campus.

"It's a very fine line, but there comes a certain point a person's liberties end," said Michael Tricarico, 50, a transit system worker from Brooklyn. "The needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few."

The fallout has affected his own workplace. This month, outgoing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered that the state's MTA and Port Authority workers must get vaccinated by Labor Day or face weekly coronavirus testing.

Among those surveyed, some steps were seen as going too far; 62% opposed firing the unvaccinated from their jobs. But a majority also rejected the idea that nothing should happen to them as a result of their decision.

For most, the practical trumped the philosophical on a question of public health. By 75%-25%, they said getting the vaccine was less about protecting the individual and more about stopping the spread of COVID-19.

Which students missed class during COVID-19? We asked. And, schools don’t know.

The USA TODAY/Ipsos Poll, taken online of 1,088 adults Aug. 17-18, has a credibility interval of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.

"I initially didn't want to get it, because you never know the long-lasting side effects," said Aleeah Baker, 18, a restaurant worker from Beaumont, Texas. But she and others in her family got the vaccine because of concern for her niece, who lives in the same household and is too young to be vaccinated. "It's a little bit of extra security for me and my family."

Three-fourths of those surveyed reported getting at least one dose of a vaccine. That group included 86% of Democrats, 73% of independents and 66% of Republicans.

The partisan differences sharpened over where the balance should be between the common good and personal liberty when it comes to the vaccine. Democrats by 78%-22% said protecting the common good was more important. Republicans by 62%-38% said protecting personal liberty was more important.

That perspective was particularly powerful among those who hadn't gotten the shot and had no plans to get one in the next few months. By 78%-22%, they said protecting personal liberty was more important.

David Lintz, 41, a property manager from Lubbock, Texas, hasn't been vaccinated and questioned whether it was necessary.

"If it came to point where the virus was so bad, if it was something more severe other than people having the sniffles or the flu, and I thought I could save my family by doing it, I would get it," he said in a follow-up interview. "Otherwise, there's really no point to get it."

In fact, the highly contagious delta variant has fueled an increase in COVID-19 rates in all 50 states. Texas is now reporting more than 100 COVID-19 deaths a day, and dozens of Texas hospitals have no available beds in their intensive care units. Ninety-three percent to 98% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated, state officials say.

Nationwide, cases and hospitalizations are rising among children, who aren't eligible for the vaccine until age 12. Parents and school officials are fighting over back-to-school safety measures, and thousands of kids in public school districts are under quarantine after being exposed to the virus.

'I should have done it:' Unvaccinated man who survived COVID encourages others to get the shot

On the pandemic, polarized views

Addressing the pandemic is colored by a political overtone that other rules and regulations to protect the common good are not.

"Broadly speaking, Americans are in favor of mandates to further the public good," said Cliff Young, president of Ipsos. "Yet in our deeply divided society, where COVID has become increasingly politicized, partisanship overrides such sense of collective community."

Requirements to wear a mask and get a vaccine ranked almost at the bottom of a list of 20 measures designed to protect the public by setting building standards, licensing trade professionals, imposing speed limits and taking other steps.

Most had overwhelming and bipartisan support. At least 8 in 10 of those surveyed endorsed mandates for security screenings at airports, seat-belt use in cars and vaccinations for children against diseases such as measles and diphtheria before being allowed to attend school.

The majority support on COVID-19 mandates was smaller but still significant. About two-thirds supported employer requirements that workers to be vaccinated and state and local mandates to wear masks. But fewer than half of Republicans endorsed those steps, one of the few policies on protecting the common good that showed a partisan divide.

"If your personal decisions have an effect on public safety, then that's the whole purpose of government, public health – is to protect the rights of the many," said Sanjay Krishnan, 44, a doctor in Manchester, New Hampshire, who was called in the poll. He has seen the jarring contrast between vaccine reluctance in the United States and the desperate search for vaccines in India, where he has relatives.

He has a response to Americans who say they have a personal right to refuse to get the vaccine. "I would argue, what about my personal freedom to be able to go out in public and go to places and to be safe from infectious disease?"

Tracking COVID-19 vaccine distribution by state: How many people have been vaccinated in the US?

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: No vaccination? Americans back tough rules and mask mandates to protect the common good

Comments / 0

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

229K+
Followers
29K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Arkansas State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Common Good#Vaccinations#Americans#Ipsos#Covid#Port Authority#The Usa Today Ipsos Poll#Democrats#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
MTA
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
India
Related
Public Healthcitizensjournal.us

Governments Are Running A Real-Life, Nationwide Stanford PRISON Experiment By Granting Vaccinated People Special Rights And Privileges While Treating The Unvaccinated Like Prisoners

(Natural News) The continued encroachment of Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) no jab, no (fill in the blank) policies is devastating the social fabric of not just the United States but every country that is participating in this grand experiment in medical fascism. For those familiar with the Stanford Prison Experiment, what...
Public HealthPosted by
WBEZ

POLL: Majority Of Americans Support School Mask Mandates

As COVID-19 cases surge around the country, a majority of Americans say they support mask mandates for students and teachers in K-12 schools, according to a new poll, but their views are sharply divided along political lines. About 6 in 10 Americans say students and teachers should be required to...
San Francisco, CAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

The Latest: San Francisco mandates vaccination if indoors

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco will require proof of full vaccination against coronavirus for indoor activities, including restaurants, bars and gyms. Mayor London Breed made the announcement Thursday, saying it is needed to protect the health of workers, customers and the city overall. The move is more stringent than the requirement announced by New York City’s mayor last week. San Francisco will require proof of full vaccination for all customers and staff, while New York is requiring proof of at least one shot for indoor activities.
Sciencebizmagsb.com

Royal Alexander: Freedom of conscience: Mandatory vaccines and masks

Philosophical, religious, and moral objections based upon the freedom of conscience are well established. As the mandatory vaccination and masking debate heats back up with the apparent rise of a new variant of Covid, the Delta strain, there are certain religious, philosophical, and legal principles we should keep in mind.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
CBS Chicago

Will There Be A National Vaccine Mandate?

(CBS DFW) — The end of the COVID pandemic seemed to be in sight a couple months ago. Case numbers were falling. People were returning to offices. The economy was picking up. It’s since become clear that the pandemic was entering a new phase. The number of COVID cases is increasing quickly across the country, thanks to the rise of the Delta variant. Most of the cases and virtually all of the resulting hospitalizations are among the unvaccinated. Mass vaccination remains the only realistic path out of the pandemic. But the national vaccination rate has slowed from over 3 million shots per day in the spring to just over half a million shots per day this summer. The doses are readily available in most communities. The uninoculated are just unwilling to get them. Vaccination mandates are now being implemented. Short of a national vaccine mandate, how effective can they be?
Healthkentuckytoday.com

Bill aims to protect workers affected by vaccine mandates

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – A bill is being proposed for the 2022 General Assembly that would provide protections for workers who suffer adverse effects from COVID-19 vaccines mandated by employers. Rep. Felicia Rabourn, R-Turners Station, said hospitals, school systems and other employers across America are requiring employees to receive a...
Kodiak, AKKodiak Daily Mirror

School mask mandate questioned, but ruling stands

A decision by Kodiak Island Borough School District Superintendent Larry LeDoux to start the school year with universal mandates met with resistance Monday night from resident Katrina Virgin. Virgin, a dental hygienist who said she wasn’t anti-mask, anti-vaccine or anti-science, said the Board of Education should have consulted with parents...
Labor IssuesHuffingtonPost

Two Largest Teachers Unions Drop Opposition To Vaccine Mandates

The two primary unions representing U.S. teachers have dropped their opposition to COVID-19 vaccine mandates, a reversal that could pave the way for more requirements that school staff be vaccinated as a condition of employment. The National Education Association, which represents three million teachers and other educators, said Thursday that...
U.S. Politicsfox13news.com

History of vaccine mandates in the United States

In his 1968 article "The Tragedy of the Commons," ecologist Garrett Hardin examined the challenges presented when societal interests conflict with the interest of the individual. Hardin’s essay points to the dilemma of a community of cattle owners — each of whom is incentivized to add additional cattle to the...
Public Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

11 states banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates & how they affect healthcare workers

Eleven governors have signed bills restricting COVID-19 vaccine mandates in their states, according to an Aug. 20 report from the National Academy for State Health Policy. Arizona: On April 19, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey issued an order prohibiting the state from requiring people to prove their COVID-19 vaccination status to enter a business, building or area or to receive a public service. However, healthcare institutions can request COVID-19 vaccination status documentation of patients, residents, employees or visitors.
Sarasota County, FLsnntv.com

Judge rules against ban on school mask mandates

SARASOTA- A Florida Judge rules the DeSantis administration does not have the authority to ban districts across the state from enacting mask mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper issued the ruling with almost two hours of explanation into his findings. “The defendants do not have authority under this law,”...
Public Healthcities929.com

Pritzker: Mask, Vaccine Mandates

The mask mandate is returning for all indoor spaces in Illinois. Governor JB Pritzker made the announcement Thursday at a COVID-19 health briefing. The statewide mask mandate goes into effect Monday, August 30th. Everyone is required to wear masks regardless of vaccination status. He also announced a vaccine mandate for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy