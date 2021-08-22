Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Wildfires are burning up trees meant to fight climate change: 'It’s definitely not working'

By Janet Wilson and Christal Hayes, USA TODAY NETWORK
Posted by 
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NWEns_0bZJpiCd00
The Monument Fire burns in northern California on August 2, 2021, near forests set aside to offset industrial carbon pollution. Healthy forests store carbon naturally, but when they burn, the carbon literally goes up in smoke, adding to global climate change instead of helping to slow it. Action News Now

LOS ANGELES – Thousands of acres of forests have been set aside in the West to help curb climate change. But increasingly, wildfires are burning them up.

The bitter irony was highlighted Wednesday in comments by California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Chief Thom Porter , who said the blazes in the West were taking out years of work combating climate change.

Some of the blazes are raging in areas that are "a huge part of California's climate initiative," Porter said. "We are seeing generational destruction of forests because of what these fires are doing. This is going to take a long time to come back from."

Porter was talking about forests dedicated to carbon offset programs, which have been billed as a tool to fight climate change. The underlying goal of such programs is to ensure large swaths of trees continue growing. As they grow, the trees suck carbon out of the air and store it.

“When trees grow, as they get bigger, they pull carbon out of the atmosphere and they store it in their trunks, the branches, the leaves, every part of the tree, and that’s good,” said Danny Cullenward, policy director of Carbon Plan, a nonprofit that researches climate policy.

But there's an increasing problem: The plan works only “as long as the tree is alive and hasn’t burned to the ground.”

If the trees burn, they not only stop capturing carbon – they also release massive amounts of it into the atmosphere.

Carbon dioxide is the main greenhouse gas that has been piled sky high into the atmosphere, and according to a landmark United Nations report this month , is causing increasingly catastrophic climate change, with fiercer lightning storms and hotter, drier conditions in forests across the planet.

'Code red for humanity': UN report gives stark warning on climate change, says wild weather events will worsen

'Catastrophically destroyed': Dixie Fire wipes out California gold rush town of Greenville

The monster Bootleg Fire in Oregon, which burned for about six weeks until it was contained in mid-August, wiped out an estimated 24% of a huge carbon offset project used by Microsoft and others, according to Carbon Plan, a nonprofit that has a live map updating the overlap of the fires and forest projects . In eastern Washington on tribal lands, five blazes have burned about 12% of the huge Colville forest project.

“This summer and the past few years have made it incredibly clear that forest offsets face substantial risks from climate change, including major wildfires,” said University of Utah ecologist William Anderegg. “A major forest offset project burned in 2020, and there are currently at least four offset projects burning in 2021.”

And in California and Montana, several fires now burning have overlapped with projects or are within a few miles of them.

'Get out now': Monstrous Dixie Fire moves closer to small California town; Caldor Fire threatens more communities

Opinion: Borders can't contain climate change: California’s crisis is a world management issue

Some trees involved in the projects were always expected to burn. A system called "buffer pools" was set up to ensure that trees that go up in smoke or otherwise are lost would be factored into the planning of carbon offset programs, much like an insurance policy. But researchers say the pool is not keeping up with the rate with which wildfires are destroying trees.

“We haven't set up a real insurance program, and all of these climate claims are going up in smoke,” Cullenward said. “If you’ve got a forest offset project on fire, it’s definitely not working.”

The programs are often used by major companies like Microsoft and BP and were built on a long-standing recognition of trees’ powerful ability to trap carbon dioxide, converting it into beneficial organic matter for a century or longer.

But a June 2020 review in the prestigious journal Science concluded that while forests could provide limited help, they should not be relied upon as a major tool to combat climate change.

“Using forests as natural climate solutions must not distract from rapid reductions in emissions," it said.

The problem playing out in the West is far from unique. Heat waves and historic droughts tied to climate change have contributed to more intense wildfires around the globe.

Timothy Searchinger, a researcher at Princeton University's Center for Policy Research on Energy and the Environment, said hotter climates may have different consequences across the globe. In some areas, climate-change-induced droughts will fuel wildfires. In other areas, more rainfall could increase tree growth, allowing some regions to absorb more carbon and help slow climate change.

But hope that trees alone will make a significant impact has been fading in recent years. Notably, a study published last month said parts of the Amazon rainforest are now emitting more carbon dioxide than they absorb.

Investigation: Hundreds of U.S. cities adopted climate plans. Few have met the goals, but it's not too late.

Increases in fires combined with persistent droughts in the West might signal an adjustment is needed in plans to use trees in the West to fight climate change, especially because forests going up in flames can be a huge source of carbon emissions.

Different trees and the climate they are grown in can alter how much carbon they hold. A massive redwood , for instance, can hold as much as 250 tons of carbon over its lifetime. Other trees can absorb about 50 pounds of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere a year. But when they burn, those carbon gases are emitted into the atmosphere, compounding the problem.

California’s historic 2020 fire season, which included five of the largest blazes in state history, released about 107 million metric tons of carbon into the atmosphere – the equivalent of more than 23 million cars driven for one year.

“We really are in a pinch to do everything we can possibly do in the next 30 years or so to try to keep climate change from kind of spiraling out of control,” Searchinger said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY NETWORK: Wildfires are burning up trees meant to fight climate change: 'It’s definitely not working'

Comments / 3

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

229K+
Followers
29K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Montana State
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Science#Global Climate Change#Carbon Plan#United Nations#Un#University Of Utah#Bp#Princeton University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
EnvironmentPLANetizen

Carbon-Offset Forests Are Burning Up in Wildfires

Forests "that are part of carbon-offset projects meant to counterbalance the carbon dioxide pollution being pumped into the atmosphere by human activity" are burning up in the fires consuming the American West, reports Winston Choi-Schagrin. "An estimated 153,000 acres of forests that are part of California’s carbon-offset project have burned so far this summer, according to CarbonPlan, a nonprofit climate-research organization." In Oregon, the Bootleg Fire has claimed nearly 100,000 acres of the Klamath East conservation project.
EnvironmentPhys.org

Drought and climate change shift tree disease in Sierra Nevada

Even pathogens have their limits. When it gets too hot or too dry, some pathogens—like many living things—search for cooler, wetter and more hospitable climes. Ecologists have questioned if a warming, drying climate is connected to the spread of plant disease, but detecting a climate change fingerprint has been elusive.
Salt Lake County, UTSalt Lake Tribune

Kat Dwyer: No, climate change isn’t the only reason for the wildfires

Who is missing the heavy smoke in Salt Lake today? Approximately no one. Unfortunately, the clearer skies aren’t here to stay. The Intergovernmental Panel of Climate Change has issued its Sixth Assessment Report, painting a dire picture of the Western fires that are plaguing us. And once again, climate change is being named as the reason. But by solely looking at climate change, we overlook the real challenges that must be overcome if we want to mitigate wildfire risk and foster resilient forests.
EnvironmentPLANetizen

How to Fight Climate Change and Increase Resiliency, Naturally

As climate change poses an increasingly urgent threat, writes Zak Smith, "[t]he United States and other countries can immediately expand investment and support for natural climate solutions that provide the triple benefit of reducing emissions, taking carbon out of the atmosphere, and increasing the resiliency of the natural world." Focusing on restoration and resilience will put ecosystems "in a better position to withstand climate change impacts, which means they’ll be more likely to continue providing the foundational natural building blocks we rely upon for human life, like clean air, clean water, food security, and flood control."
Posted by
The Sierra Nevada Ally

A world burning up and under water must finally act on climate change

I am so tired of breathing wildfire smoke. I never used to check the Air Quality Index (AQI). Now it’s a daily task. The trend is not good. In 2018, the AQI in Reno hit 146, unhealthy for sensitive groups. That was the highest in 10 years. Last year, the AQI reached 180, unhealthy for everyone, forcing Washoe County School District to postpone the start of the school year. Last time I checked today (8/17) it was 194. The smoke we breathe puts our health at risk.
California Stategratefulweb.com

Fantastic Negrito’s “Rolling Through California” Takes On Wildfires, Displacement + Accelerating Climate Change

Today, Fantastic Negrito shares “Rolling Through California,” a blues-funk rallying cry that calls for solidarity and collective action in the wake of drought, water management challenges, accelerating climate change, and the growing calamity of California’s annual fire season. Recorded at Fantastic Negrito’s own Storefront Records studio in Oakland, the track features a powerful backing vocal performance from fellow Bay-Area artist Miko Marks, who herself has earned recent praise from the New York Times, NPR, Rolling Stone and more.
New York City, NYtheislandnow.com

Earth Matters: Trees best allies in fighting climate change

The most recent United Nations report published on the climate this month stresses that we will experience irreversible human-caused changes to the climate for the next 100 to 1,000 years. The good news is if we start repairing our relationship with the living world now, we still have time to prevent a climate catastrophe.
EnvironmentPosted by
TIME

Yes, We Can Grow 1 Trillion Trees to Help Fight Climate Change

We are in a planetary emergency. Horrific heat waves and fires blaze across North America, Turkey and Russia. Extreme floods wreak destruction and cause death from Europe to Africa to Asia. Ocean temperatures and the amount of carbon in our atmosphere have reached unprecedented highs. July was the hottest month in recorded history. Our planet, as the United Nations recently warned , is flashing a “code red for humanity.”
Environmentmarketplace.org

Do corporate pledges to fight climate change go far enough?

In the past year, we’ve seen the devastating effects of extreme weather caused by climate change. Texans struggled to stay warm this winter as temperatures plunged to record lows, disabling much of the state’s power grid, while residents in the Pacific Northwest sweltered under summer heat waves that hit record highs.
EnvironmentNBC Los Angeles

How Wildfires Start— And Why Climate Change Is Making Them Worse

Wildfires are a natural part of the life cycle of a forest. But recently, fires have started breaking records, making headlines and creating apocalyptic-looking images, especially in the western U.S. and in Australia. According to the National Interagency Fire Center, 2020 was the most destructive wildfire season in the U.S.,...
EnvironmentEarth 911

Earth911 Quiz #94: Climate Change, Trees, & Carbon Sequestration

The U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s sixth report on the state of the global climate raises a red flag for humanity. But it also provides a range of solutions to reduce the levels of CO2 in our planet’s atmosphere. In this quiz, you’ll test your basic understanding of climate...
Honolulu, HIthe university of hawai'i system

Pacific Islands wildfires highlight vulnerability to climate change and how to address it

This editorial by University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Assistant Specialist Clay Trauernicht was posted in The Hill on August 20, 2021. Hawaii just experienced one of its largest wildfires at 40,000 acres on the northwest slope of Mauna Kea. However, calling the Mana Road Fire “unprecedented” or blaming it on climate change is misplaced. I argue instead that fire on Pacific Islands isn’t a story about climate as much as a lesson about how the trajectory of human society—and our relationship with the land—increases our vulnerability to many climate-related events. Put simply, human actions (and inaction) have created highly flammable landscapes across the Pacific Island region, which means these landscapes can be altered and restored to be less vulnerable to fire.
EnvironmentPhys.org

Cyprus: Climate change, rural decline boost wildfire risk

The disappearance of rural communities in combination with climate change could make wildfires—like those seen in many Mediterranean countries this summer—more frequent in the future, Cyprus' environment minister said on Friday. Costas Kadis told The Associated Press that as more people abandon villages, former cultivated areas are taken over by...
EnvironmentValley News

Column: Collective action, shared sacrifice needed to fight climate change

Recently, my wife and I have been learning about the years leading up to World War II by listening to historical fiction books and watching mini-series set in Europe during that time period. In each of them, different European nations view the United States’ neutrality with a combination of hope and frustration. Hope because they believed the United States’ entry into the conflict would help them defeat the Nazis and restore democracy. Frustration because of our country’s seeming callousness and denial.

Comments / 3

Community Policy