Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Here's My Favorite Dividend Stock to Buy Right Now

By Keith Speights
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 6 days ago
  • This company has quadrupled its dividend payout over the last three years.
  • It's in a great position to deliver continued growth in the future with big untapped markets.

I'm not at the point in my life where I rely on dividends to generate income. However, quite a few stocks in my portfolio pay attractive dividends.

The older I get, the more appealing dividend stocks are. I see the opportunity for dividends to provide a key source of income as I transition into retirement in the future.

But dividend stocks aren't just for retirees. Even younger investors can reinvest dividends to obtain market-beating returns -- with the right stocks. There are plenty of alternatives that provide great dividends and strong growth potential. Here's my favorite dividend stock to buy right now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NH2Sf_0bZJpTuc00
Image source: Getty Images.

A dividend lover's dream

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) is a dividend lover's dream for several reasons. For one thing, the company has to pay a dividend as long as it's profitable. IIP is organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT). All REITs must return at least 90% of their taxable income to shareholders as dividends.

At first glance, you might not think IIP's dividend yield of 2.45% seems all that impressive. There are more than 1,700 stocks trading on major U.S. stock exchanges that offer higher yields.

Let me put IIP's dividend yield in context, though. If you invested in the stock just three years ago and held onto your shares, your effective dividend yield today would top 15%. Why? IIP has quadrupled its dividend payout during that period.

The company was able to boost its dividend so much because its earnings skyrocketed. IIP isn't your run-of-the-mill kind of REIT. It focuses on the fast-growing U.S. medical cannabis market.

IIP's dividend yield has declined since early 2020 solely because its share price has risen. The stock has nearly doubled over the last 12 months and is up close to 25% so far this year.

More growth to come

I think that more growth for IIP is likely on the way. The company currently owns 74 properties in 18 states. The medical cannabis markets in several of those states still have significant room to expand.

There are another 18 states that have legalized medical cannabis where IIP doesn't operate. Although most of those states don't have huge markets, they nonetheless present growth opportunities for IIP.

So far, IIP has focused only on real estate transactions with medical cannabis operators. However, the company could potentially broaden its market by targeting adult-use recreational cannabis properties as well.

Several of IIP's top customers are major multi-state operators (MSOs) that produce cannabis for both medical and recreational purposes. Publicly traded MSOs in this group such as Cresco Labs and Curaleaf could find the alternative of raising capital through selling their properties to IIP, then leasing them back, especially attractive. Sale-leaseback transactions don't require dilutive stock offerings or taking on additional debt.

Two potential risks

Every stock has its potential risks. IIP is no exception. There are two risks for the stock that especially stand out, in my view.

First, IIP appears to be priced for perfection. Its shares currently trade at 47 times expected earnings. I think a premium valuation is warranted for the stock because of its great growth prospects. However, the stock would likely sink if IIP stumbles along the way.

Second, there's a possibility that federal cannabis reform could negatively affect IIP. How? Right now, cannabis companies have limited access to traditional banking services. That makes the real estate capital option that IIP provides more appealing.

If banking services were more readily available to cannabis businesses, IIP could be forced to offer more competitive terms that reduce its earnings growth. Other REITs could also decide to enter the cannabis space if marijuana were no longer illegal at the federal level.

I think that the overall effect of federal cannabis reform would be a net positive for IIP, though. The U.S. cannabis market would probably expand even faster than it is now, creating additional opportunities for IIP despite the likelihood of increased competition.

My prediction is that IIP will continue to deliver strong growth -- and great dividends -- for years to come.

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
120K+
Followers
57K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dividend Yield#Dividend Investors#Iipr#Reit#Cresco Labs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever

American Water Works is likely to enjoy uninterrupted demand for its offerings. McDonald's has a powerful business model. Microsoft has been able to reinvent itself profitably over time. Warren Buffett is known for having said, "[O]ur favorite holding period is forever." That's not surprising, since the best way to get...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Top Dividend Payers of the S&P 500

Finding high yields is challenging right now. These companies offer above-market yields. Their fundamentals support the dividends. With interest rates so low, investors looking for income have become challenged. Fortunately, you can turn to dividend-paying stocks to generate reliable income. Looking at larger stocks, the dividend yield of the S&P...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

This Warren Buffett Dividend Stock Is Still Dirt Cheap

This stock in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio is a Dividend Aristocrat that trades at only 9.6 times expected earnings. The company faces a big challenge within the next two years, but there are reasons to be optimistic that it could win through the end of the decade and beyond. Warren Buffett...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

This Small-Cap Stock Sees a $100 Billion Growth Opportunity

EPR Properties' (NYSE:EPR) growth ambitions may have been put on hold by the COVID-19 pandemic, but that doesn't mean the company is abandoning them altogether. Quite the opposite, actually. In this Fool Live clip, recorded on August 17, Millionacres real estate analyst Matt Frankel, CFP, and editor Deidre Woollard discuss EPR's massive addressable market opportunity and why investors might want to put the stock on their watch list.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

4 Growth Stocks With 116% to 247% Upside, According to Wall Street

Bargains can still be found, even with the stock market near an all-time high. However, Wall Street's price targets are often hit and miss. Patience has paid off handsomely for investors in 2021. It's been over nine months since the benchmark S&P 500 underwent even a 5% correction. Panning out a bit further, the widely followed index has doubled since hitting its bear-market low on March 23, 2020.
EducationPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is Duolingo Stock a Buy?

Duolingo went public in July and remains above its IPO price. Its growth is decelerating, and it’s unprofitable on a GAAP basis. The recent suspension of its app in China and a post-pandemic slowdown could make its premium valuation difficult to justify. Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL), an education company which provides online...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Cannabis Stocks to Avoid Now

Investors shouldn't have to settle for losses when profitable companies abound. Some pot stocks are being swamped by rising costs. Consistency and efficiency are two primary concerns at Aurora Cannabis. If the government could just get out of the way of marijuana, it could realize its full potential as a...
StocksEntrepreneur

4 Penny Stocks On Robinhood To Buy For Under $5 Right Now

Looking For Penny Stocks To Buy? The 5 Robinhood Stocks Have Turned Heads This Week. There’ve been mixed feelings from penny stock traders using Robinhood as their chosen brokerage over the last few years. Everything from “glitches” to flat-out restricted trading has played a role in shedding a negative light on the mobile-first trading app.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

These 4 Stocks Make Up 70% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

Diversification is only necessary if you don't know what you're doing, according to Warren Buffett. Four well-known companies account for $223 billion of Berkshire Hathaway's $316 billion in invested assets. There's little doubt that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors of all time. Since...
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Healthcare Stocks to Buy Now

Instead of investing in biotech companies themselves, consider a cloud-based service provider that drugmakers can't live without. The leading provider of dental alignment devices is accelerating past its leading competitor. The most popular networking application for American doctors does a lot more than just give medical professionals a space to...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Now's the Time to Buy These Stocks

Both of these stocks trade at cheap valuations. Sprouts looks poised to ramp up its store count. Callaway's core businesses can help fund Topgolf's promising growth. Although cutting-edge technology tends to attract the majority of investors' attention in today's market, it's sometimes the boring businesses that can provide truly exceptional returns.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Have $2,000? 2 Unbelievable Growth Stocks You Can Buy on Sale

In the words of Warren Buffett, "Whether we're talking about socks or stocks, I like buying quality merchandise when it is marked down." While price alone should never determine whether you buy a stock, Buffett's sentiment is worth remembering for long-term investors. When you buy and hold stocks for years,...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Smart Cannabis Growth Stocks to Buy for the Fall

Not all cannabis companies sell marijuana. Addressing an industry's pain points can be a lucrative business model. Real estate is something that every business needs. It can pay to be different. In my view, the smartest investments are often companies that have something special -- for example, a clever business model, or a history of rebutting assumptions about players in their industry.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

4 Top Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

Investing in high-growth industries is the key to making money. Utilities are safe investments, but some are also tremendous growth stocks. Healthcare and clean energy offer mind-boggling investing opportunities right now. If you have a major life goal in mind through 2030 that'll require substantial sums of money, investing in...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2029

Dividend stocks have a knack for running circles around their non-dividend-paying peers. Between their superior payouts and share-price appreciation potential, these dividend stocks can make income seekers richer. There are a lot of ways to make money on Wall Street. But if there's one common theme among the best-performing portfolios,...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

These 2 Stocks Just Soared After Hours Monday

Stocks rose, with the Nasdaq setting a record high. Palo Alto Networks released favorable results after hours. Cara Therapeutics had a key treatment approved by the FDA. Monday brought another set of solid gains to the stock market. Enthusiasm about the potential success of COVID-19 vaccination efforts and economic strength helped market participants lift major market indexes substantially. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) all were higher, with the Nasdaq finishing at a record and the S&P falling short by just a fraction of a point.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now for Retirement

Upstart is an artificial intelligence-based fintech company, growing revenue at 90% per year. Duolingo has half a billion downloads, and is the highest grossing mobile app in the education category. If you're a young investor, you have the most valuable asset in the world on your side: time. It takes...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Investing in These 2 Stocks Now Could Help You Retire Early

Companies leading new industries can often generate massive growth. Transforming real estate transactions could generate gains in one company. Another company is staying on the cutting edge of the telehealth industry. Many new investors dream of buying stocks that will ultimately help them retire early. However, the success stories everybody...

Comments / 0

Community Policy