CDC: High risk travelers should avoid cruises regardless of vaccination status

By Lauren Barry
Audacy
 6 days ago

As the Delta variant rages, the CDC recommends that high risk travelers avoid cruises. After months on hiatus, cruises were recently allowed to set sail again.

www.audacy.com

Audacy

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

#Cdc#Cruises#Cruise Ships#Vaccinations#Cdc#News Talk#Audacy Reuters#Usa Today#Johns Hopkins University#Cdcgov
