Plymouth Elks Lodge 1476 attends 156th Grand Lodge Convention

PLYMOUTH — The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks held its 156th Grand Lodge Convention in Tampa, Florida, in early July. Plymouth Lodge 1476 sent exalted ruler Michelle Mott and board of directors chair Annemarie Kelley. Mott had planned to attend the convention last year in Baltimore but it was cancelled. Being elected as the 2021-22 exalted ruler provided Mott the opportunity to attend the Tampa convention; attending the Grand Lodge Convention is a charge all exalted rulers are expected to perform. The Grand Lodge Convention was attended by 6,484 Elks from the U.S. and U.S. territories representing the more than 2,000 lodges in the organization.