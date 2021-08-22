Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Plymouth, MA

Plymouth Elks Lodge 1476 attends 156th Grand Lodge Convention

Wicked Local
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePLYMOUTH — The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks held its 156th Grand Lodge Convention in Tampa, Florida, in early July. Plymouth Lodge 1476 sent exalted ruler Michelle Mott and board of directors chair Annemarie Kelley. Mott had planned to attend the convention last year in Baltimore but it was cancelled. Being elected as the 2021-22 exalted ruler provided Mott the opportunity to attend the Tampa convention; attending the Grand Lodge Convention is a charge all exalted rulers are expected to perform. The Grand Lodge Convention was attended by 6,484 Elks from the U.S. and U.S. territories representing the more than 2,000 lodges in the organization.

www.wickedlocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Plymouth, MA
Government
City
Plymouth, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Idaho State
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Florida, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lodges#Grand Lodge#Elks Lodge#Plymouth Lodge 1476#Elk National Foundation#The Spotlight Grant#The Sscac Food Pantry#The Beacon Grant#Elks National Foundation#Freedom#Beacon#District Deputies#The Plymouth Elks 1476#Vfw Post 1822#Bsa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

Service members killed outside Kabul's airport remembered as heroes

SAN DIEGO — At least thirteen U.S. service members were killed in the attack by the Islamic State terror group outside Kabul's airport where Americans and allies were being evacuated from Afghanistan. The ISIS-K, known as Islamic State Khorasan, claimed responsibility for the "martyrdom attack" on Thursday that involved a...
Washington, DCPosted by
The Hill

Thousands march on Washington in voting rights push

Thousands are marching in Washington, D.C. and across the country on Saturday in a push to pass federal voting rights legislation. Saturday marked the 58th anniversary of Martin Luther King’s historic 1963 “I Have a Dream” speech. This year’s rally comes as voting rights takes center stage with GOP-controlled legislatures considering bills that would tighten ballot box access amid the 2020 presidential election.
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Texas GOP advances voting bill after Democrats end weeks-long walkout

Texas Republicans this week advanced a controversial voting bill, dwindling Democrats’ chances of sinking it following a staged weeks-long walkout from the Legislature. The bill passed the Texas House on a 79-37 mostly party-line vote, after the Democrats returned to the chamber last week, giving Republicans the quorum necessary to vote.
WorldCNN

The latest on the Kabul airport attack

US forces have begun withdrawing from Kabul airport. Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said that US forces have begun drawing down from Kabul airport, but would not provide the number of troops who have left. 5 min ago. Pentagon calls Kabul airport threats "real" and "dynamic" From CNN's Michael Conte. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy