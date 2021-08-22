Cancel
Travel

CDC: High risk travelers should avoid cruises regardless of vaccination status

By Lauren Barry
610 Sports Radio
610 Sports Radio
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cruise ships may not be the best place for older adults and people with medical conditions to vacation as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the U.S. Reuters reported Friday that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that those with an increased risk for severe illness avoid travel on cruise ships, whether not they are fully vaccinated. This recommendation includes river cruises and cruise ships.

All sports news from Houston, including the Texans, Astros, Rockets and more.

