CDC: High risk travelers should avoid cruises regardless of vaccination status
Cruise ships may not be the best place for older adults and people with medical conditions to vacation as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the U.S. Reuters reported Friday that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that those with an increased risk for severe illness avoid travel on cruise ships, whether not they are fully vaccinated. This recommendation includes river cruises and cruise ships.www.audacy.com
