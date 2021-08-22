Cancel
Hartford, CT

Technical Discussion: Henri makes a Southern New England landfall today!

By Vaccine Authority
Eyewitness News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA FLOOD WATCH remains in effect statewide until Monday evening. At least we only have a few showers and areas of drizzle in the state this evening. There are areas of fog too. The air is nearly saturated with temperatures mostly 70-75 and dew points not far behind. Average wind speeds are 10-15 mph, but Groton has a southerly wind at 21 mph at this hour. It looks like Vernon hit the rainfall jackpot with a report of 6.02" and another report of 6.5". So far, the peak wind gust reported in the state was 53 mph in Groton. That's why power outages were much, much lower than expected. Henri is now a tropical depression moving slowly across Connecticut. Henri make landfall in Westerly, Rhode Island at 12:15 this afternoon as a strong tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.

www.wfsb.com

