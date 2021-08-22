Cancel
Environment

Hot & breezy conditions to begin this new work week

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is your Meteorologist Melissa Terrazas. Today, we will have highs reaching the low to mid 90’s. For the most part, we have been seeing breezy conditions with winds coming in from the south anywhere from 15 to 20 mph. Expect partly cloudy skies today. As we make our way into the evening hours, we will see an increase in cloud cover and winds will begin to taper off some. By tomorrow morning, we will have lows in the mid upper 60’s and even low 70’s for some parts of the eastern viewing area. For your Monday and as we begin the work week, expect the warming trend to continue. We are going to see mostly sunny skies with breezy conditions. Winds will be out of the south. Highs will reach mid to upper 90’s.

