Bay City Central wants to make winning SVL the new football standard

Kevin Frederick, fourth year (7-19) The Wolves were a team on the rise in 2020 despite losing quarterback Kyle Sporman in the first half of the first game. A.J. Kaczanowski stepped in and led the team in passing and rushing while defensive standout Mike White earned Class B Golden Helmet Player of the Year. The Wolves rattled off four wins in five weeks, including a dramatic victory over archrival Bay City Western. Use of an ineligible player forced Central to forfeit wins over Western and Saginaw, but it responded to defeat Pontiac 64-0 for its first playoff triumph since 2007.