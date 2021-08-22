Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Career Development & Advice

5 crucial questions to ask yourself before choosing a remote job

By Anouare Abdou
Posted by 
Ladders
Ladders
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cPqww_0bZJo6lL00

Excited about the idea of getting a remote job? You’re not alone: One in four workers is seeking a new challenge as confidence returns to the economy. But before choosing a remote job, ask yourself a few crucial questions.

Why you should reflect before choosing a remote job

“It’s honestly not for everyone,” said Bryan Reese, director of human resources at Virbela, a remote-work software company. To be successful in a 100% remote environment, you have to be tenacious, self-managed, organized, and a little outspoken. It’s so easy to be lost in the ether when you no longer have physical run-ins at the office.

But let’s say you’re absolutely convinced you want to work remotely permanently. Not all remote positions are created equal, and it’s important to consider what kind of setting would be the best fit for you and allow you to thrive.

“It’s important for professionals to know how they work best. Do you need to be around people for higher engagement or do you work best not being around people 24/7 for better engagement?” said Jeremy Tudor, CEO and career strategist at Career Brand Story a resume coaching company. “Also, some companies have fully embraced the virtual worker, and others accept it out of necessity. You need to consider the work culture.”

Here are a few questions to ask yourself while job hunting.

Can I handle minimal supervision?

When you work from home, your boss will naturally expect results and engagement even when you’re not physically present, Martin said. In order to thrive in a fully remote environment, you need to be extra proactive, communicative, and resourceful.

“If you’re not used to finding solutions by yourself or if you like getting answers to questions at the drop of a hat, then maybe you should rethink having a remote job,” she said.

Do I have enough discipline?

You also need to have enough discipline to handle potential distractions, especially if you’re planning on working from home. From parental duties to the temptation to take a long break and procrastinate, it can be tough to stay motivated and present.

“As someone who has worked multiple remote jobs over the years and now runs my own remote business, I wish people realized how much discipline it requires to work from home,” said Mark Daoust, CEO of Quiet Light Brokerage, which helps people sell their online businesses. “Between all the possible distractions and the lack of a boss looking over your shoulder, it can be difficult to motivate yourself to do your work.”

How are the hours?

Some jobs require employees to be online at a certain time for a certain number of hours, while others only ask you to finish your tasks and don’t care as much about when you’re online. Martin said you need to ask yourself how the company you’re considering approaches hours, because it will help you imagine what kind of schedule you’ll need to set for yourself.

If you would rather work on your own terms, a remote job is not magically going to provide that. So look into your potential employer and how the company’s stance on scheduling fits into your vision for a remote-work lifestyle.

What does a typical day look like? What does the company expect of me when working remotely?

Consider what your day-to-day life will look like. Perhaps you’re an introvert and love the idea of powering through deliverables in the quietness of a coffee shop. Maybe you dream of more flexibility. If your team expects you to be on back-to-back Zoom calls all week, your remote-work fantasies could turn into a nightmare that will have you missing office life.

“I want to know what my autonomy looks like,” Tudor said. “Am I on a set schedule where they expect me to be on my computer, or do I have the flexibility to pick up my kids, do some laundry, and manage my day while still getting my work done?”

How do I feel about communication style within the company?

There are apps that companies use to communicate with each other,” Martin said. “Aside from that, make sure you know the limits, like cutoff time, daily or weekly check-ins, and their expectation from you in terms of communication. You need to know these things to see what you have to deliver if you accept the job.”.

So whether you hate Slack or love using Google Docs, understanding how teammates communicate and collaborate — and asking yourself whether you’re OK working through those channels — is key.

Comments / 0

Ladders

Ladders

New York City, NY
22K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Ladders is the leading source for professional career news & advice.

 https://www.theladders.com/career-advice/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Company#Economy#Working Remotely#Career Brand Story#Quiet Light Brokerage#Google Docs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
Related
Public HealthFast Company

How to update your résumé so it shows what you learned during the pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about a renewed interest in the people behind the résumés. This is largely due to the fact that employers are focused on building and reaffirming a strong corporate culture. And choosing the right employees is a crucial part of this. Further as a result of the pandemic, employers are placing more focus on work-life balance, mental health, and well-being of their workers.
Career Development & AdvicePosted by
Ladders

6 questions to ask that are better than ‘how was work?’

We’re all guilty of getting stuck in a rut every now and then. So chances are, if your relationships are starting to feel stale, it isn’t just you who’s caught up in that “same old, same old” situation. Your partner, friends and family can all fall into the habit of having identical conversations, asking the same questions and giving the exact same boring responses.
Home & Gardenluxurytravelmagazine.com

7 Questions to Ask Before Purchasing Your Next Mattress

Your mattress is one of the most important items in your entire home. This is where you spend eight hours every single night of your life. You need a mattress that is just right for your personal plans and individual needs. If you are in the process of buying a new mattress, there are a few things you'll want to ask before begin. Every detail needs to be just right before you bring it home. These are the details that can make the difference between getting to sleep quickly and a night spent tossing and turning again and again.
JobsThrive Global

Questions To Ask At the End of the Interview

Interviews are the most popularly and widely used method to select the right suitable candidate, it is an interaction or conversation between employer and employee. Help employer to assess or determine applicant’s skills, experience, and other job requirements. Purpose of interview. Helps to find out right suitable candidate for the...
Economyhrexecutive.com

5 questions to ask before you revise your return-to-work policies

Plus, some suggestions about how you communicate new plans, from two Edelman leaders. For employees and employers eager to leave remote work behind and reclaim the sense of normalcy that has gone missing in their professional lives, September 2021 has long been the light at the end of the tunnel. Now, the Delta variant threatens to delay that return even further.
Internetprdaily.com

3 questions to ask before joining the latest social media platform

Many of us entered the PR and marketing industries for some version of a similar reason— above all, we love to connect with other people and find shared, human experiences. However, I have witnessed countless peers in the industry try to follow this impulse and lose precious time and energy to what I like to call “squirrel marketing distractions.”
Technologyknowtechie.com

Tech jobs – how to keep yourself focused and aware

Have you ever taken a one-minute break from work, but found yourself scrolling through Facebook or Instagram for 30 minutes? Or have you tried working but ended up getting distracted by the smallest things, like a fly landing on your desk, for instance? A lot of people have these issues, particularly if they generally have problems focusing on tasks.
Career Development & AdviceNew Haven Register

A Quick Guide to Managing Your Remote Team in the New Normal

During the height of the pandemic, remote work became a necessity for nearly all companies. Now lockdowns are ending, but many businesses have decided to stay working remotely. There are a number of advantages to remote work, including lower costs and more productive, happier employees. However, if you're planning to have a permanent, full-time remote team, you need to master remote-team management.
EconomyMySanAntonio

3 Questions Everyone Should Ask Themselves Before Becoming an Entrepreneur

The allure of being your own boss — of making the rules and reaping the rewards — can be a siren song. The reality is, of course, that a daunting number of new enterprises fail within a few short years (20% in the first year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and just under 92% overall, according to a 2019 Startup Genome report).
Relationship Advicepurewow.com

5 Questions to Ask on a First Date (& 2 to Avoid), According to a Matchmaker

Ahh, first dates. Questions about siblings and favorite drinks interspersed with awkward silences and anxiety. But as uncomfortable as it can be to meet a prospective partner for the first time, it’s unavoidable when it comes to finding your person. To make the experience as painless as possible, we turned to Susan Trombetti, relationship expert and owner of Exclusive Matchmaking in Washington, D.C. “As a matchmaker, when it comes to first date questions, in theory, I hate them because it's not an interview but always turns into one,” she tells us. But because they’re a necessary evil, she has some tips for breaking the ice. “All questions asked should be flirty in nature that allow for witty banter, fun, and nostalgia,” she suggests. “You’re aiming to bring up good feelings that penetrate the facade of who they are now and rock their emotions a bit off kilter to get a glimpse of the real person sitting across from them.” Without further ado, five questions to ask on a first date and two to avoid.
Career Development & Advicehbr.org

How to Have Those Difficult Return-to-Office Conversations

As many companies in the U.S. begin to bring people back to the office, plenty of employees have misgivings. Our recent survey of 1,697 employees reveals that many people aren’t just anxious about going back into the office, but also about talking to their coworkers, managers, and reports about work preferences and anxiety about returning. A majority of employees (58%) reported being worried about having these awkward but important conversations, and close to a third (29%) said they now have a strong preference for continuing remote work and are nervous about whether their company or manager might take the opposite side of the conversation.
Career Development & AdvicePosted by
WRAL News

Workers are exhausted – here’s how managers can help right now

Editor’s note: Alexi Robichaux is the co-founder and CEO of BetterUp. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. As the CEO of a company that provides leadership coaching, I struggled during the pandemic to find the balance between the positive impact our products and services could make in the world, and managing my — and my employees’ — exhaustion. It was clear that it was “go time,” but many of us had very little “go” left. Our ability to deliver on all the good we wanted to do in the world was being limited by our own need for well-being.
Educationduke.edu

Sakai Conversations: Frequently Asked Questions

This Fall, Duke Learning Innovation and our partners at Duke’s Creative & User eXperience team, and Longsight (the hosting provider for Duke’s Sakai platform) launched the new Sakai discussion tool, Conversations. The tool is currently in beta mode and supports Question and Answer functionality similar to discussion tools such as Piazza or Ed Discussion. This blog will help you decide if this tool is right for your course, provide an overview of some of the current functionality and preview what is next for the tool.

Comments / 0

Community Policy