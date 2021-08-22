RBIs outdated? Not for this young team

WASHINGTON -- At this point in the season, especially at the end of a nine-game road trip, it is safe to say that the Blue Jays are fatigued. That is to be expected, according to manager Charlie Montoyo, who has to decide whether any of his players need a day off or time to reset -- especially when key members of the team like Vladimir Guerrero Jr. haven’t played a full 162-game season yet. There is one player he doesn’t have to think about, though: Marcus Semien.