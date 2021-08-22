RBIs outdated? Not for this young team
The Blue Jays’ offense is terrific, but could it be “baseball hasn’t seen this in 85 years” terrific?. RBIs aren’t as popular as they used to be, but they’re proving pretty popular in Toronto. The Blue Jays’ high-octane lineup already features an MLB-high five sluggers with 70 or more RBIs before the end of August: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (89), Teoscar Hernández (84), Bo Bichette (77), Randal Grichuk (74) and Marcus Semien (73). A very hot September by Bichette, Grichuk and Semien could give Toronto five 100-RBI sluggers in a single season.allfans.co
