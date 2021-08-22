John Glenn hopes wrestling mentality spirits quick reversal of football fortunes

The sailing last week was just as good as the week before was bad. Despite rather insipid forecasts for both Thursday and Sunday, both days brought surprising breezes in the 10- to 13-knot range. Thirteen boats took advantage of the refreshing Thursday evening trip around the harbor after a very sultry day. The windward legs were almost directly into the south-southwest wind, resulting in a somewhat longer race than usual. Even the fastest boat, Silhouette, took almost 50 minutes to complete the triangle. In third place was Artful Dodger, a Tartan 3500 that Mike Powers faithfully sails all the way over from Falmouth to compete in the Holmes Hole races. Second place was won by Susan Waldrop, sailing a VHYC Sonar. Angelina, an Alerion 28 owned by John Stout, came in first on corrected time. Just two Herreshoffs came out: Stuart Halpert’s Providence bested Phil Hale’s Whirlwind.