John Glenn hopes wrestling mentality spirits quick reversal of football fortunes
The Bobcats opened the season with a victory over Bridgeport, but it was mostly downhill from there in a difficult campaign. While they played most teams tough, they couldn’t get over the hump while averaging just 10.6 points per game in their first season in the Tri-Valley Conference. The Bobcats bowed out with an 18-15 loss to Ludington in the playoffs. It was the final season of coach Jeremy Werner’s 11-year run at the helm of the program.www.mlive.com
Comments / 0