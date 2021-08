The Strawberry Hill Ethnic Cultural Society was established in 1988 as a means of promoting and preserving the heritage of Strawberry Hill in Kansas City, Kansas. Housed in an 1887 Victorian Queen Anne style mansion, the Strawberry Hill Ethnic Museum and Cultural Center displays exhibits from Croatia, Denmark, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, and the Ukraine. According to its website, the museum was always meant to “celebrate the many nationalities of Kansas City residents.”