Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Hurricane Henri’s Montauk Brush Actual Landfall Expected CT/RI

By angryben
nycweathernow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeather in 5/Joe & Joe Weather Show Latest Podcast. Hurricane Henri’s Montauk Brush Actual Landfall Expected CT/RI. Good early morning everyone. The squeeze is on and Hurricane Henri looks like silly putty as the steering mechanism try and pull it westward as it continues northward. There won’t be many changes anymore, but there are a couple of surprises as each hurricane or tropical storm tend to do that near or upon landfall. As far as path, this one really wasn’t a shocker as models trended throughout the days toward the idea of a Hamptons – CT/RI window for landfall. With a CT/RI landfall expected now, some things change, some do not.

www.nycweathernow.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Ct#Hurricane Center#Extreme Weather#Broad Channel#Far Rockaway#The N Fork#Eastern Pa#Nnw#Ben S#National Weather Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

‘COVIDA’: Hurricane Ida arrives on Alabama Gulf Coast as hospitals inundated with COVID patients

The Alabama Department of Tourism was to meet Sunday at The Lodge at Gulf State Park for its annual meeting with some 300 expected to attend. But Hurricane Ida, which is expected to intensify into a powerful Category 4 as it moves toward the south-central coast of Louisiana, on Friday canceled the “Governor’s Conference on Tourism,” in which Chief of Staff Jon Bonner was scheduled to speak.
New York City, NYnycweathernow.com

NYC Rainy Saturday Morning Watching Hurricane Ida

Weather in 5/Joe & Joe Weather Show Latest Podcast. Good rainy and cloudy morning everyone. As expected, rain has blossomed over parts of the area, and now that the radar is lit up, it’ll give us a better idea what to expect today. Meanwhile, we’re keeping a close eye on Hurricane Ida, which is posing a real threat for the Louisiana and possibly Mississippi Coast. Let’s get to the forecast.
Environmentalabamawx.com

Hurricane Ida 7 a.m. Advisory: Preparations Along the Gulf Coast Should be Rushed to Completion

…IDA EXPECTED TO RAPIDLY INTENSIFY AS IT MOVES OVER THE. SOUTHEASTERN AND CENTRAL GULF OF MEXICO THROUGH TONIGHT…. …PREPARATIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY SHOULD BE RUSHED TO. COMPLETION TODAY IN THE WARNING AREA ALONG THE NORTHERN GULF. COAST…. SUMMARY OF 700 AM CDT…1200 UTC…INFORMATION. ———————————————- LOCATION…24.4N 85.7W. ABOUT 385...

Comments / 0

Community Policy