Weather in 5/Joe & Joe Weather Show Latest Podcast. Hurricane Henri’s Montauk Brush Actual Landfall Expected CT/RI. Good early morning everyone. The squeeze is on and Hurricane Henri looks like silly putty as the steering mechanism try and pull it westward as it continues northward. There won’t be many changes anymore, but there are a couple of surprises as each hurricane or tropical storm tend to do that near or upon landfall. As far as path, this one really wasn’t a shocker as models trended throughout the days toward the idea of a Hamptons – CT/RI window for landfall. With a CT/RI landfall expected now, some things change, some do not.