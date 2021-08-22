Cancel
Parler wants an apology from Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg after a report said the FBI found little evidence the Capitol riot was a coordinated attack

By Sarah Williams
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSheryl Sandberg said she thought the Capitol attack was planned on platforms other than Facebook. A new Reuters report said the FBI found scant evidence the attack was an organized plot. Parler is now asking for an apology from Sandberg and others who it says used it as a scapegoat.

Sheryl Sandberg
