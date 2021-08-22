Cancel
Ohio State

C.J. Stroud named Ohio State Buckeyes starting quarterback

C.J. Stroud will start at quarterback for Ohio State when the Buckeyes open the season Sept. 2 at Minnesota.

Coach Ryan Day made the announcement Saturday morning. He’d been mostly tight-lipped during summer practices as Stroud battled for the position with fellow redshirt freshman Jack Miller and freshman Kyle McCord.

Stroud, a 6-foot-3 Southern Californian, was the No. 2 pro-style QB prospect in the Class of 2020, per the 247Sports composite. Miller, from Scottsdale, Ariz., was ranked No. 13 in the same class.

McCord, a five-star prospect from Mount Laurel, N.J., was the No. 6-ranked quarterback in the 2021 class.

Stroud appeared in three games in the abbreviated 2020 season, backing up Justin Fields. His season highlight was a 48-yard rushing touchdown against Michigan State.

In the spring game, he completed 16 of 22 pass attempts for 185 yards and two touchdowns.

Miller also had a rushing touchdown last season, scoring on a 2-yard run against Nebraska.

–Field Level Media

