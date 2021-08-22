Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Malaysia's new PM invites opposition to join COVID-19 recovery efforts

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s new Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on Sunday he will invite opposition leaders to join the government’s special committees to address the COVID-19 crisis.

In a television address a day after his inauguration, Ismail Sabri said he will also enhance the previous government’s COVID-19 strategy. (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Writing by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by William Mallard)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

171K+
Followers
198K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kuala Lumpur#Covid 19
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthwibqam.com

Japan hospitalises first Paralympics participant with COVID-19 -Kyodo

TOKYO (Reuters) – One non-resident participant in the Paralympic Games has been hospitalised with non-severe symptoms of COVID-19, Kyodo News said on Thursday, citing the Games’ organising committee. It is the first hospitalisation of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, which opened on Tuesday. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
Asianewsitem.com

Malaysia's new PM strikes conciliatory tone in 1st address

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia's new Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob struck a conciliatory tone in his first national address Sunday, saying he would embrace the opposition in an effort to tackle the runaway pandemic and revive a slumping economy. A day after being sworn in, Ismail said the...
Asiatheedgemarkets.com

A better Malaysia Assembly, not just a new PM, please

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 17): In the next few days, Malaysia will see the swearing in of its ninth prime minister (PM) and a few days or maybe weeks later a whole new cabinet of ministers will be sworn in too. They will have a good honeymoon because during this period the pandemic will subside; it has to, given our world-beating rate of vaccinations and the number of people already infected. Then the new government will start facing up to business as usual of governing Malaysia. Will they prove materially different to past governments? Or will they be substantially just as frustrating for the rakyat? If so, Malaysians will turn to GE15 and hope that it will bring us the good government we desperately need. But what are the chances of that given the electoral system is substantially the same (even with the possible addition of the 18- to 20-year-olds)? What are the chances that we end up roughly back where we are today?
Asiakdal610.com

Malaysia’s king expected to name new PM after rulers’ meet

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s King Al-Sultan Abdullah is expected to announce the appointment of the country’s new prime minister following a meeting with other royal rulers on Friday. The conference of royals, comprising the Southeast Asian nation’s nine sultans, including the king, will meet at 2.30 p.m. local time...
AsiaPosted by
Reuters

Malaysia's king calls on parties to work together in search for new PM

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Malaysia's king asked leaders from different parties to work together to address the economic and health woes facing the country, as he began a search on Tuesday to replace Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister. Muhyiddin resigned on Monday with no obvious successor, deepening a...
AsiaWNMT AM 650

Factbox-Possible candidates for new Malaysia PM

(Reuters) – Malaysia’s Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin resigned on Monday but agreed to stay on as a caretaker until a new government can be formed. Much remains uncertain, with no other politician holding a clear majority in the 222-member parliament. King Al-Sultan Abdullah has the power to appoint a premier on the basis of who he thinks can command a majority.
104.1 WIKY

Malaysia’s opposition, key ally reject PM’s offer for bipartisan support

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s opposition parties and a key ally have rejected a plea for support from embattled Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin in exchange for political and electoral reforms, urging him to resign immediately. Muhyiddin’s grip on power has been shaky since coming to office in March 2020 with...
Asiakdal610.com

Malaysia’s new PM takes office amid mounting health crisis

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia swore in a new prime minister, Ismail Sabri Yaakob, on Saturday as the Southeast Asian nation battles its worst COVID-19 surge and public anger grows over mismanagement of the pandemic. The appointment of Ismail Sabri, 61, restores the role to a party tainted by graft...
AsiaMySanAntonio

Malaysia opposition hails 'good beginning' with new premier

Malaysia Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob's meeting with opposition leaders on Wednesday left Anwar Ibrahim positive about working with the new government to heal the nation that's seen change of three administrations since 2018. The meeting, which lasted over an hour at the premier's office, was focused on finding common...
Asiasoyacincau.com

PM appoints Annuar Musa as Malaysia’s new Communications and Multimedia Minister

Under Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s new cabinet, Tan Sri Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Annuar Haji Musa has been appointed as Malaysia’s new Communications and Multimedia Minister. He will be replacing Dato’ Saifuddin Abdullah who was previously appointed to the portfolio in March 2020. Annuar Musa was the former Minister...
Public Healthoutbreaknewstoday.com

Malaysia reports 24,599 COVID-19 cases Wednesday, New daily record

The Malaysia Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 24,599 COVID-19 cases today, a new daily record since the pandemic began. Nearly 7,000 cases were recorded in Selangor and almost 3,500 in Sabah state. 393 additional COVID-19 related deaths were also reported, which includes 125 cases in Selangor, 61 cases in the...
AsiaPosted by
Reuters

Malaysia PM re-appoints Tengku Zafrul Aziz as finance minister

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s new Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob re-appointed Tengku Zafrul Aziz as finance minister as he unveiled his cabinet on Friday. Ismail Sabri was sworn in here last week following the resignation of Muhyiddin Yassin, taking charge as the Southeast Asian battles its worst outbreak of COVID-19 infections and faces a stumbling economy.
AsiaUS News and World Report

Malaysia's New PM Retains Finance Minister, Senior Figures in Cabinet

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob unveiled his cabinet on Friday, re-appointing the finance minister and several others from the previous administration, in the hope of restoring political stability amid a COVID-19 crisis. Ismail Sabri was sworn in https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/malaysias-new-pm-takes-office-amid-mounting-health-crisis-2021-08-21 as prime minister last week, succeeding Muhyiddin...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

Malaysia's Petronas swings back to Q2 profit

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Malaysian state oil firm Petronas on Friday posted a return to profit in the second quarter after recording a loss a year ago, supported by a recovery in price and demand following the reopening of key economies globally. The world’s fourth-biggest LNG exporter said...
Public Healthkfgo.com

India’s new COVID-19 cases jump to two-month high

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India on Saturday reported 46,759 new coronavirus infections, the most in nearly two months, as cases surged in the southern state of Kerala after a big festival. The South Asian country’s total COVID-19 cases reached nearly 32.7 million and deaths rose by 509 to 437,370 in the...
Retailwhbl.com

Thailand to ease COVID-19 retail, restaurant curbs

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand will ease COVID-19 restrictions on retail and dining, its COVID-19 taskforce said on Friday. A spokeswoman for the task force did not say when the restrictions would be eased. (Reporting by Panu Wongcha-um; Editing by Martin Petty)

Comments / 0

Community Policy