Walking in the footsteps of greatness can be a challenge for any athlete, but particularly for one who’s grandfather is literally renowned as “The Greatest of All Time.” Such is the case for Nico Ali Walsh, the grandson of boxing icon Muhammad Ali, who just scored the first victory in his pro boxing career in a middleweight bout against Jordan Weeks this past Saturday (Aug. 14). The fight, which took place at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Catoosa, Okla, ended with a first-round stoppage of Weeks by Ali Walsh, who wore a pair of his grandfather’s shorts in a...