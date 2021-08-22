WTAMU to host annual faculty art show, beginning Monday

Various members of the art department at West Texas A&M University will have their work highlighted through the university's annual Faculty Art Show, which kicks off Monday. According to a news release, eight faculty members will have their work featured in the exhibition, which runs through Sept. 25 in the Dord Fitz Formal Gallery inside Mary Moody Northen Hall on the Canyon campus. A reception for the gallery is scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2.