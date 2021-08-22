Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Canyon, TX

WTAMU to host annual faculty art show, beginning Monday

Amarillo Globe-Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVarious members of the art department at West Texas A&M University will have their work highlighted through the university's annual Faculty Art Show, which kicks off Monday. According to a news release, eight faculty members will have their work featured in the exhibition, which runs through Sept. 25 in the Dord Fitz Formal Gallery inside Mary Moody Northen Hall on the Canyon campus. A reception for the gallery is scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2.

www.amarillo.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Canyon, TX
Entertainment
City
Canyon, TX
City
Art, TX
Canyon, TX
Education
Local
Texas Entertainment
Amarillo, TX
Entertainment
City
Amarillo, TX
Amarillo, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Art World#West Texas A M University#Wtamu#West Texas A M University#Fine Arts#Amarillo Museum Of Art#American#Panhandle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
NBC News

Hurricane Ida expected to rapidly intensify; Louisiana residents urged to finish preparations today

Hurricane Ida is expected to rapidly intensify as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico toward coastal Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm, currently a Category 1, battered parts of Cuba on Friday. It could become a life-threatening Category 4 when it makes landfall in Louisiana on Sunday evening — 16 years to the day Hurricane Katrina devasted a large part of the Gulf Coast.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes might claim abusive relationship in Theranos fraud trial

Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes could argue at her upcoming criminal fraud trial that she was in a decade-long abusive relationship with former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani that left her under his control during the period in which the government alleges the two blood-testing executives committed a massive fraud, newly revealed court records show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy