The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) is revising the U.S. Standards for Watermelon to provide a common language for trade. AMS is establishing a total tolerance for anthracnose and decay in the U.S. No. 1 and U.S. No. 2 grades; adjusting the range of average weight from 20-to-42 to 10-to-34 pounds to align with current marketing trends; adding sunburn as a permanent defect; revising scoring guides for hail, rind worm injury, scars, hollow heart, sunburn and transit rubs; removing metric measurements from the standard; and making minor editorial changes.